Adventure tourism delivers R25bn boost to SA economy

South Africa’s adventure tourism industry generated R12bn in direct revenue in 2024 and supports 91,000 jobs, according to a new white paper released by the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa) in partnership with Futureneer Advisors.

Source: Angelo Moleele via Unsplash

When multiplier effects are included, the sector’s total economic contribution rises to R25bn — positioning adventure tourism as one of the country’s most underleveraged growth drivers at a time when the global market is projected to reach $1.68tn by 2032, growing at 9.42% annually.

The strategic document outlines the full economic impact of the sector, identifies structural gaps, and maps out how South Africa can strengthen its position in a fast-expanding global market.

Expansion beyond traditional tourism hubs

Among the key findings:

• Adventure tourism offers significant opportunities for geographic expansion beyond established tourism hotspots.

• The sector creates meaningful social inclusion in areas with high unemployment.

• South Africa faces a critical choice to either lead with its extraordinary diversity of adventure experiences or risk losing market share to global competitors.

• The report highlights the importance of integrating professional standards through initiatives like SATSA's 101 Adventures self-regulation framework (which now covers more than 101 adventure activities), inclusive of a free self-assessment tool, Adventure Tourism Self-Regulation Roadmap, Category-specific Codes of Good Practice and Adventure Industry Toolkits.

Source: Robert So via Pexels

"Adventure tourism is no longer a niche market for adrenaline junkies. It's a powerful economic force reshaping how and where tourism revenue flows across destinations," explains Nic Shaw, chair of Satsa's Adventure Chapter. "It spreads economic benefits into previously bypassed communities, creating opportunities for sustainable regional development – while meeting the changing needs of international visitors."

Those changing needs centre on cultural immersion, natural environments, and physical activity that fosters authentic connection rather than passive consumption.

For South Africa’s tourism industry, this shift extends visitor experiences beyond iconic destinations such as Cape Town and Kruger National Park, dispersing economic benefits into rural corridors, mountain ranges and coastal trails. It creates jobs for guides, shuttle drivers and hospitality staff — roles that keep value local and build career pathways for young people.

Industry urged to act amid global competition

The white paper frames the moment as strategic: whether South Africa will act decisively to claim greater global market share as competitor destinations accelerate their adventure offerings.

“Other countries aren't sitting still,” explains Hannelie du Toit, SATSA COO. “Australia, one of our biggest competitors, continues expanding its adventure portfolio, with regional Australia presenting a massive opportunity. And yet, our offering is deeper and more diverse. It’s an opportunity we can’t afford to let slip through our fingers.”

The full white paper is available for download here.