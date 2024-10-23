Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Broad MediaVoiceArchiveJoe PublicRand ShowBrave GroupHoward AudioAFDARogerwilcoVicinity MediaGagasi FMPublicis Groupe AfricaBrandMappTechsys DigitalPrimedia BroadcastingDentsuEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Suhana Gordhan of LoveSong to lead Radio & Audio at The One Show 2025

    23 Oct 2024
    23 Oct 2024
    The One Club for Creativity has revealed the global creatives who will serve as Jury Presidents for The One Show 2025, with Cape Town’s Suhana Gordhan, chief creative officer at LoveSong, selected to lead the Radio & Audio category.
    Suhana Gordon, CCO, LoveSong. Source: Supplied.
    Suhana Gordon, CCO, LoveSong. Source: Supplied.

    These creatives will lead judging for each discipline, and have a vote on the work.

    Confirmed One Show 2025 Jury Presidents, by discipline, are as follows:

    • Brand-Side/In-House: David Lee, CCO, Squarespace, New York
    • Branded Entertainment: Malcolm Poynton, Global CCO, Cheil Worldwide, London
    • Creative Use of Data, Creative Use of Technology: Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, CCO, FCB Canada, Toronto
    • Cultural Driver: Bianca Guimaraes, partner, ECD, Mischief, New York
    • Design: Liza Enebeis, creative director, partner, Studio Dumbar/DEPT®, Rotterdam
    • Direct Marketing: Vicki Maguire, CCO, Havas London
    • Film & Video: Javier Campopiano, global CCO, McCann Worldgroup & McCann Global, Madrid
    • Gaming: Taj Reid, global chief experience officer, US CCO, Edelman, New York
    • Integrated, Experiential & Immersive: Chris Beresford-Hill, worldwide CCO, BBDO, New York
    • Fusion Pencil: Walter T. Geer III, CCO, Innovation North America, VML, New York
    • Green Pencil: Barbara Humphries, ECD, The Monkeys, Sydney
    • Health & Wellness, Pharma: Wendy Lund, chief client officer, WPP, New York
    • IP & Product Design: Ronald Ng, global CCO, MRM, New York
    • Moving Image Craft & Production: Irene Kugelmann, chief creative officer, DDB Group of Companies Germany, Berlin
    • Music & Sound Craft: Joel Simon, CCO, JSM Music, New York
    • Out of Home, Print & Promotional: Kainaz Karmakar, CCO, Ogilvy India, Mumbai
    • Public Relations: Patricia Ávila, regional director for Latin America, Ágora, São Paulo
    • Radio & Audio: Suhana Gordhan, CCO, LoveSong, Cape Town
    • Social Media: Federico Duran, SVP, ECD, .monks, Los Angeles
    • Sustainable Development Goals Pencil: Thomas Hongtack Kim, CCO, partner, Paulus, Seoul
    • Jury Presidents for Creative Effectiveness and Interactive, Online & Mobile disciplines will be announced along with the full jury in December.

    In addition, members of The One Club Board of Directors will be present during judging, serving as non-voting facilitators in jury discussions.

    “The One Show’s reputation is built on the integrity of its juries and judging process,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club. “This year’s Jury Presidents will help further this legacy of the fairest and most positive judging process.”

    Entries to The One Show 2025 can be submitted now, with fees increasing after each deadline period.

    Super-early entry deadline for the greatest savings is 1 November 2024.

    Early entry deadline is 13 December 2024, while the regular deadline is 31 January 2025.

    The extended deadline is 14 February 2025, and the final deadline is 28 February 2025.

    Finalists ware announced in April 2025, with Gold, Silver and Bronze Pencil and Merit winners announced in May during Creative Week 2025 in New York.

    All One Show submissions must now include descriptions of the work background, creative idea, insights and strategy, execution, and results.

    This information will help judges make more informed decisions and promote thoughtful discussion, as well as enhance the quality of the comprehensive One Show awards archive.

    All winning entries are showcased in the archive, and viewable for free for one year. All One Show winners receive a complimentary one-year membership to The One Club, which also includes complete archive access.

    Agencies, brands, production companies and individuals responsible for winning work are included in The One Show Creative Rankings, as well as The One Club’s Global Creative Rankings, which combine points for winning work in The One Show, ADC Annual Awards, Type Directors Club TDC competition, Art Directors Club of Europe (ADCE) Awards, and ONE Asia Creative Awards. Winners are ranked globally, regionally and by country.

    Read more: advertising, awards, creatives, Suhana Gordhan, jury
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz