Suhana Gordhan of LoveSong to lead Radio & Audio at The One Show 2025

The One Club for Creativity has revealed the global creatives who will serve as Jury Presidents for The One Show 2025, with Cape Town’s Suhana Gordhan, chief creative officer at LoveSong, selected to lead the Radio & Audio category.

Suhana Gordon, CCO, LoveSong. Source: Supplied.

These creatives will lead judging for each discipline, and have a vote on the work.

Confirmed One Show 2025 Jury Presidents, by discipline, are as follows:

Brand-Side/In-House: David Lee, CCO, Squarespace, New York

Branded Entertainment: Malcolm Poynton, Global CCO, Cheil Worldwide, London

Creative Use of Data, Creative Use of Technology: Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, CCO, FCB Canada, Toronto

Cultural Driver: Bianca Guimaraes, partner, ECD, Mischief, New York

Design: Liza Enebeis, creative director, partner, Studio Dumbar/DEPT®, Rotterdam

Direct Marketing: Vicki Maguire, CCO, Havas London

Film & Video: Javier Campopiano, global CCO, McCann Worldgroup & McCann Global, Madrid

Gaming: Taj Reid, global chief experience officer, US CCO, Edelman, New York

Integrated, Experiential & Immersive: Chris Beresford-Hill, worldwide CCO, BBDO, New York

Fusion Pencil: Walter T. Geer III, CCO, Innovation North America, VML, New York

Green Pencil: Barbara Humphries, ECD, The Monkeys, Sydney

Health & Wellness, Pharma: Wendy Lund, chief client officer, WPP, New York

IP & Product Design: Ronald Ng, global CCO, MRM, New York

Moving Image Craft & Production: Irene Kugelmann, chief creative officer, DDB Group of Companies Germany, Berlin

Music & Sound Craft: Joel Simon, CCO, JSM Music, New York

Out of Home, Print & Promotional: Kainaz Karmakar, CCO, Ogilvy India, Mumbai

Public Relations: Patricia Ávila, regional director for Latin America, Ágora, São Paulo

Radio & Audio: Suhana Gordhan, CCO, LoveSong, Cape Town

Social Media: Federico Duran, SVP, ECD, .monks, Los Angeles

Sustainable Development Goals Pencil: Thomas Hongtack Kim, CCO, partner, Paulus, Seoul

Jury Presidents for Creative Effectiveness and Interactive, Online & Mobile disciplines will be announced along with the full jury in December.

In addition, members of The One Club Board of Directors will be present during judging, serving as non-voting facilitators in jury discussions.

“The One Show’s reputation is built on the integrity of its juries and judging process,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club. “This year’s Jury Presidents will help further this legacy of the fairest and most positive judging process.”

Entries to The One Show 2025 can be submitted now, with fees increasing after each deadline period.

Super-early entry deadline for the greatest savings is 1 November 2024.

Early entry deadline is 13 December 2024, while the regular deadline is 31 January 2025.

The extended deadline is 14 February 2025, and the final deadline is 28 February 2025.

Finalists ware announced in April 2025, with Gold, Silver and Bronze Pencil and Merit winners announced in May during Creative Week 2025 in New York.

All One Show submissions must now include descriptions of the work background, creative idea, insights and strategy, execution, and results.

This information will help judges make more informed decisions and promote thoughtful discussion, as well as enhance the quality of the comprehensive One Show awards archive.

All winning entries are showcased in the archive, and viewable for free for one year. All One Show winners receive a complimentary one-year membership to The One Club, which also includes complete archive access.

Agencies, brands, production companies and individuals responsible for winning work are included in The One Show Creative Rankings, as well as The One Club’s Global Creative Rankings, which combine points for winning work in The One Show, ADC Annual Awards, Type Directors Club TDC competition, Art Directors Club of Europe (ADCE) Awards, and ONE Asia Creative Awards. Winners are ranked globally, regionally and by country.