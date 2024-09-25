The One Show 2025 unveils new categories and entry deadlines

The One Club for Creativity has announced the launch of The One Show 2025.

Deadlines have been announced. Source: Supplied.

Entries to The One Show 2024 can be submitted now, with fees increasing after each deadline period. Super-early entry deadline for the greatest savings is 1 November 2024. Early entry deadline is 13 December 2024, with the regular deadline 31 January 2025. The extended deadline is 14 February 2025, and final deadline is 28 February 2025.

The One Show 2025 Jury Presidents and full juries will be announced shortly, with early judging starting in January 2025 and finalists announced in May 2025. Gold, Silver and Bronze Pencil and Merit winners will be announced in May during Creative Week 2025 in New York.

New for 2025

To more robustly prove that creativity is good for business, The One Show will this year make changes to its Creative Effectiveness Discipline with all new categories and criteria for submission. Details will be available shortly.

All One Show submissions must now include descriptions of the work background, creative idea, insights and strategy, execution, and results. This information will help judges make more informed decisions and promote thoughtful discussion, as well as enhance the quality of the comprehensive One Show awards archive.

All winning entries are showcased in the archive, and viewable for free for one year. All One Show winners also receive a complimentary one-year membership to The One Club, which also includes complete archive access.

Cutwater call for entries campaign

This year’s call for entries is supported by an extended digital campaign from Cutwater, based in San Francisco and New York. Using the theme “The Creative Award for Creative Creatives”, the work highlights what differentiates The One Show from other competitions: “by creatives, for creatives”, and miles apart from the world of jury politics and obscenely expensive, overextending festivals.

The campaign brings to life the curiosity and wonder of the artistic process via a blueprint-style design treatment, and positions the iconic One Show Pencil as the beacon of the communications

“The One Show honours what should be valued the most: creative impact and merit. For this season, we developed a campaign for creatives by creatives,” said Chuck McBride, Cutwater founder and CCO. “We followed the essence of an approach to the award show’s blueprints of the Pencil itself. The design system is strategically built to be friendly across digital and social, all of the places creatives will be. We can’t wait to continue the effort during the judging and winner stages.”

Agencies, brands, production companies, and individuals responsible for winning work each year are highlighted in The One Show Creative Rankings, as well as The One Club’s Global Creative Rankings, which combines points won at The One Show, ADC Annual Awards, Type Directors Club TDC competition, Art Directors Club of Europe (ADCE) Awards, and ONE Asia Creative Awards. Winners are ranked globally, regionally, and by country.

Revenue generated from The One Show entries goes back into the industry to fund programming under the nonprofit organisation’s four pillars: Education, Inclusion & Diversity, Gender Equality, and Creative Development.

Credits: