Photojournalism competition the Marai Photo Grant returns

After a three-year hiatus, the Marai Photo Grant (previously the Marai Photo Award) returns, with the 2025 edition focused on raising awareness about climate change.

The award is organised by Agence France-Presse in honour of Shah Marai, former photo chief at AFP in Kabul.

Marai was an inspiration for Afghan photographers throughout his career and was killed in the line of duty at the age of 41 in a suicide attack on 30 April 2018 in Kabul.

The Marai Photo Grant is open to photographers from South Asia, aged 25 or under, around the concept My reality. Now.

The two winners, one woman and one man will be awarded a grant and photographic equipment.

They will also be assigned a mentor from among AFP’s photographers to help them complete their project.

The theme of climate change seemed clear to AFP since it is a major issue for the planet.

Participants are invited to submit photo reportage proposals illustrating the impact of climate change on their daily lives and their community to raise awareness of this major issue.

Applications will be open from 15 November to 13 December.

The awards ceremony will take place in April 2025 during a tribute to Marai.

The jury for the 2025 edition is composed of five members: Mladen Antonov, AFP photo editor for the Asia-Pacific region and jury chair, Ami Vitale, a photographer who contributes to National Geographic magazine, Palani Mohan, a World Press photo award-winning photographer, Aparupa Dey, a renowned photographer based in India and Emmanuel Pionnier, AFP Tokyo bureau chief.

You can access the competition at Marai Photo Award.