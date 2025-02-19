Subscribe & Follow
Nominees revealed for 2025 Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards
Celebrating six decades of recognising excellence in theatre, the winners will be revealed at a ceremony on 23 March 2025 at Cape Town Stadium.
A total of 49 plays, musicals and music theatre shows were eligible for the 23 competitive categories ranging from performance to directing, scriptwriting, composing and puppetry, as well as exceptional stage, sound, lighting and costume design.
The judges also reviewed 12 productions for children and young adults, as well as seven opera productions. In addition, a remarkable 175 students from seven institutions, performing in over 50 productions, were considered for the most promising student prize.
The panel of judges include Africa Melane (chair), Dr Beverley Brommert, Hadley Tituss, Dr Lwando Scott, Naudé van der Merwe, Nkgopoleng Moloi, Roxy Marosa, Sive Gubangxa, Thabo Makgolo, Tracey Saunders and Dr Wayne Muller.
“This year’s nominations are a true reflection of the quality and diversity of talent, storytelling, and engagement we have witnessed in Cape Town over the past year. It’s clear that there are no shortcuts to achieving excellence. The judges were once again left in awe. Congratulations to all the nominees,” states Africa Melane, chairperson of the panel of judges.
The nominees for the 60th Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards, listed in alphabetical order, are:
Most Promising Student
Dylan Janse Van Rensburg | LAMTA
Elizabeth-Ann Fosu | AFDA
Jayden Dickson | LAMTA
Mfuneli Ntumbuka | CTDPS
Nichola Viviers | Stellenbosch University
Oliver Carnegie | CTDPS
Seth Daniel Cloete | CTDPS
Tshepiso Modise | AFDA
Best New South African Script
Jennie Reznek and Mwenya Kabwe | Manje! Manje!
Mlindeli Zondi | Off Balance
Pieter Odendaal | Droomwerk
Rosalind Butler | Expelled
Tiisetso Mashifane wa Noni | Neighbourhood
Best New Director
Aidan Scott | The Dumb Waiter
Lara Toselli | A Doll's Life
Marianne Thamm | Round of Applause - South Africa Still Standing
Sinenhlanhla Mgeyi | Text Me When You Arrive
Tankiso Mamabolo | Don't Believe A Word I Say
Best Theatre Production for Children and Young Adults
Braam en die Engel
Glimmer
Kipper and the Olympic Flame / Vlooi en die Olimpiese Vlam
Pampoenpit se Groen Gevoel
The Little Mermaid
Best Performance by an Ensemble
Benjamin Stannard, Che-Jean Jupp, Gabriella Knight, Gemma Bisseker, Gerard van Rooyen, Hannah Norcott, Jasmine Minter, Jayden Dickson, Jude Bunyan, Killian Blerk, Nandipa Nyivana, Noa Duckitt, Skye Themeda Goss, Tatum Coleman, Tjaart van der Walt, Tumelo Mogashoa | Spring Awakening
Azola Mkhabile, Buhle T. Stefane, Emmanuel Ntsamba, Karabo Hope Banda, Lusanda Soboyise, Melusi Molefe, Mihlali Bele, Sanele Phillip, Yvonne Msebenzi | Manje! Manje!
Awethu Hleli, Carla Smith, Carlo Daniels, Jock Kleynhans, Lyle October, Nolufefe Ntshuntshe, Tamzin Williams | Neighbourhood
Awethu Hleli, Brent Palmer, Cassiel Eaton-Winnik, Carlo Daniels, Lyle October, Matthew Vey, Nolufefe Ntshuntshe, Tamzin Williams | Metamorphoses
Kyla Davis, Lisa Overy, Roberto Pombo | The Agents
Best Performance in a Revue, Cabaret and One Person Show
Andrew Buckland | The Ugly Noo Noo
Bo Petersen | Pieces of Me
Erika Breytenbach-Marais | The Good Dad
Fiona Ramsay | Blonde Poison
Shannon Esra | My Left Breast
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Musical or Music Theatre Show
André Terblanché as Josef Marais | Ver in die Wêreld Kittie
Brendan van Rhyn as Lurch | The Addams Family: The Musical
Dean Balie as Ernest Logan | Orpheus McAdoo
Graham Hopkins as Colonel Pickering | My Fair Lady
Yahto Kraft as Uncle Fester | The Addams Family: The Musical
Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Musical or Music Theatre Show
Adrienne Pearce as Mrs Higgins | My Fair Lady
Alexis Petersen as Lucy Moten | Orpheus McAdoo
Bethany Dickson as Alice Beineke | The Addams Family: The Musical
Candice van Litsenborgh as Grandma | The Addams Family: The Musical
Jenny Stead as Rosa de Miranda | Ver in die Wêreld Kittie
Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Musical or Music Theatre Show
Conroy Scott as Orpheus McAdoo | Orpheus McAdoo
Craig Urbani as Henry Higgins | My Fair Lady
Dean Balie as Koos Heuningbek | Ver in die Wêreld Kittie
Marcel Meyer as Sweeney Todd | Sweeney Todd the Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Niza Jay as Emcee | NKOLI: The Vogue-Opera
Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a Musical or Music Theatre Show
Ann Masina as Mrs Nkoli | NKOLI: The Vogue-Opera
Brittany Smith as Mattie Allen | Orpheus McAdoo
Leah Mari as Eliza Doolittle | My Fair Lady
Rushney Ferguson as Kittie Jaftha | Ver in die Wêreld Kittie
Samantha Peo as Morticia Addams | The Addams Family: The Musical
Best Puppetry Design
Marthinus Basson and Elana Snyman | The Addams Family: The Musical
Michael Curry | Disney - The Magic Box
Best Lighting Design
Denis Hutchinson | My Fair Lady
Franky Steyn | Metamorphoses
Mark Fleishman and Themba Stewart | Manje! Manje!
Niall Griffin | Spring Awakening
Patrick Curtis | Othello
Best Set Design
Craig Leo | Manje! Manje!
Gerhard Marx | Othello
Greg King | My Fair Lady
Jaco Bouwer | DieVegetariër
Marthinus Basson and Nicolaas de Jongh | The Addams Family: The Musical
Patrick Curtis | Metamorphoses
Best Costume Design
Birrie Le Roux and Sikelela Nomvete aka Mr Allofit | NKOLI: The Vogue-Opera
Bridget Baker | Die Vegetariër
Marthinus Basson | The Addams Family: The Musical
Michaeline Wessels | Neighbourhood
Neil Stuart Harris, Andrew Botha, and Maritha Visagie | My Fair Lady
Best Sound Design, Original Music, Soundscape or Live Performance
Chantal Willie-Petersen for live performance | Unruly
Jannous Aukema for sound design and original music | Droomwerk
Kyle Shepherd for original music | Othello
Neo Muyanga for original music | Manje! Manje!
Philip Miller for original music | NKOLI: The Vogue-Opera
Best Performance in an Opera: Male
Conroy Scott as Gianni Schicchi | Gianni Schicchi
Conroy Scott as Enrico | Lucia di Lammermoor
Lukhanyo Moyake as Edgardo | Lucia di Lammermoor
Sandile Zitha as Ubaldo | Dalinda
Thando Zwane as Acmet | Dalinda
Best Performance in an Opera: Female
Brittany Smith as Lucia | Lucia di Lammermoor
Minette du Toit-Pearce as The Princess | Suor Angelica
Nobulumko Mngxekeza as Sister Angelica | Suor Angelica
Nontobeko Bhengu as Dalinda | Dalinda
Zizipho Funzo as Governess | The Turn of the Screw
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Play
Aidan Scott as Mozart | Amadeus
Carlo Daniels as Cassio | Othello
Gerben Kamper as Oupa | Droomwerk
Mark Elderkin as Emperor | Amadeus
Wessel Pretorius as Roderigo | Othello
Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Play
Faniswa Yisa as Emilia | Othello
Hannah Borthwick as Nurse | Romeo and Juliet
Rehane Abrahams as Mercutio and Lady Montague | Romeo and Juliet
Sarah Wolhuter as Stella Kowalski | A Streetcar Named Desire
Tinarie van Wyk Loots as Suster and Ma | Die Vegetariër
Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Play
Albert Pretorius as Iago | Othello
Andrew Buckland as various roles | Unruly
Atandwa Kani as Othello | Othello
Ben Albertyn as Petrus | Droomwerk
Sanda Shandu as Man | Lungs
Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a Play
Anthea Thompson as Rose | Dog Rose
Carla Smith as Desdemona | Othello
Emily Child as Blanche DuBois | A Streetcar Named Desire
Jennie Reznek as Daedalus | Manje! Manje!
Simone Neethling as Juliet | Romeo and Juliet
Best Director
Garth Tavares | The Addams Family: The Musical
Jaco Bouwer | Die Vegetariër
Steven Stead | Metamorphoses
Steven Stead | My Fair Lady
Sylvaine Strike | Spring Awakening
Best Production
Manje! Manje! | Magnet Theatre
Metamorphoses | Baxter Theatre
My Fair Lady | Pieter Toerien Productions with Cape Town Opera
Spring Awakening | Anton Luitingh and Duane Alexander (LAMTA)
Unruly | Empatheatre, in collaboration with the Stockholm Resilience Centre and the Unruly Natures research project