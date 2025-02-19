Lifestyle Theatre
    Nominees revealed for 2025 Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards

    19 Feb 2025
    The 60th edition of the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards, sponsored by Heineken Beverages, have revealed its nominees.
    A scene from Manje! Manje!.Image by Mark Wessels
    A scene from Manje! Manje!.Image by Mark Wessels

    Celebrating six decades of recognising excellence in theatre, the winners will be revealed at a ceremony on 23 March 2025 at Cape Town Stadium.

    A total of 49 plays, musicals and music theatre shows were eligible for the 23 competitive categories ranging from performance to directing, scriptwriting, composing and puppetry, as well as exceptional stage, sound, lighting and costume design.

    The judges also reviewed 12 productions for children and young adults, as well as seven opera productions. In addition, a remarkable 175 students from seven institutions, performing in over 50 productions, were considered for the most promising student prize.

    The panel of judges include Africa Melane (chair), Dr Beverley Brommert, Hadley Tituss, Dr Lwando Scott, Naudé van der Merwe, Nkgopoleng Moloi, Roxy Marosa, Sive Gubangxa, Thabo Makgolo, Tracey Saunders and Dr Wayne Muller.

    “This year’s nominations are a true reflection of the quality and diversity of talent, storytelling, and engagement we have witnessed in Cape Town over the past year. It’s clear that there are no shortcuts to achieving excellence. The judges were once again left in awe. Congratulations to all the nominees,” states Africa Melane, chairperson of the panel of judges.

    The nominees for the 60th Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards, listed in alphabetical order, are:

    Most Promising Student

    Dylan Janse Van Rensburg | LAMTA
    Elizabeth-Ann Fosu | AFDA
    Jayden Dickson | LAMTA
    Mfuneli Ntumbuka | CTDPS
    Nichola Viviers | Stellenbosch University
    Oliver Carnegie | CTDPS
    Seth Daniel Cloete | CTDPS
    Tshepiso Modise | AFDA

    Best New South African Script

    Jennie Reznek and Mwenya Kabwe | Manje! Manje!
    Mlindeli Zondi | Off Balance
    Pieter Odendaal | Droomwerk
    Rosalind Butler | Expelled
    Tiisetso Mashifane wa Noni | Neighbourhood

    Best New Director

    Aidan Scott | The Dumb Waiter
    Lara Toselli | A Doll's Life
    Marianne Thamm | Round of Applause - South Africa Still Standing
    Sinenhlanhla Mgeyi | Text Me When You Arrive
    Tankiso Mamabolo | Don't Believe A Word I Say

    Best Theatre Production for Children and Young Adults

    Braam en die Engel
    Glimmer
    Kipper and the Olympic Flame / Vlooi en die Olimpiese Vlam
    Pampoenpit se Groen Gevoel
    The Little Mermaid

    Best Performance by an Ensemble

    Benjamin Stannard, Che-Jean Jupp, Gabriella Knight, Gemma Bisseker, Gerard van Rooyen, Hannah Norcott, Jasmine Minter, Jayden Dickson, Jude Bunyan, Killian Blerk, Nandipa Nyivana, Noa Duckitt, Skye Themeda Goss, Tatum Coleman, Tjaart van der Walt, Tumelo Mogashoa | Spring Awakening

    Azola Mkhabile, Buhle T. Stefane, Emmanuel Ntsamba, Karabo Hope Banda, Lusanda Soboyise, Melusi Molefe, Mihlali Bele, Sanele Phillip, Yvonne Msebenzi | Manje! Manje!

    Awethu Hleli, Carla Smith, Carlo Daniels, Jock Kleynhans, Lyle October, Nolufefe Ntshuntshe, Tamzin Williams | Neighbourhood

    Awethu Hleli, Brent Palmer, Cassiel Eaton-Winnik, Carlo Daniels, Lyle October, Matthew Vey, Nolufefe Ntshuntshe, Tamzin Williams | Metamorphoses

    Kyla Davis, Lisa Overy, Roberto Pombo | The Agents

    Best Performance in a Revue, Cabaret and One Person Show

    Andrew Buckland | The Ugly Noo Noo
    Bo Petersen | Pieces of Me
    Erika Breytenbach-Marais | The Good Dad
    Fiona Ramsay | Blonde Poison
    Shannon Esra | My Left Breast

    Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Musical or Music Theatre Show

    André Terblanché as Josef Marais | Ver in die Wêreld Kittie
    Brendan van Rhyn as Lurch | The Addams Family: The Musical
    Dean Balie as Ernest Logan | Orpheus McAdoo
    Graham Hopkins as Colonel Pickering | My Fair Lady
    Yahto Kraft as Uncle Fester | The Addams Family: The Musical

    Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Musical or Music Theatre Show

    Adrienne Pearce as Mrs Higgins | My Fair Lady
    Alexis Petersen as Lucy Moten | Orpheus McAdoo
    Bethany Dickson as Alice Beineke | The Addams Family: The Musical
    Candice van Litsenborgh as Grandma | The Addams Family: The Musical
    Jenny Stead as Rosa de Miranda | Ver in die Wêreld Kittie

    Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Musical or Music Theatre Show

    Conroy Scott as Orpheus McAdoo | Orpheus McAdoo
    Craig Urbani as Henry Higgins | My Fair Lady
    Dean Balie as Koos Heuningbek | Ver in die Wêreld Kittie
    Marcel Meyer as Sweeney Todd | Sweeney Todd the Demon Barber of Fleet Street
    Niza Jay as Emcee | NKOLI: The Vogue-Opera

    Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a Musical or Music Theatre Show

    Ann Masina as Mrs Nkoli | NKOLI: The Vogue-Opera
    Brittany Smith as Mattie Allen | Orpheus McAdoo
    Leah Mari as Eliza Doolittle | My Fair Lady
    Rushney Ferguson as Kittie Jaftha | Ver in die Wêreld Kittie
    Samantha Peo as Morticia Addams | The Addams Family: The Musical

    Best Puppetry Design

    Marthinus Basson and Elana Snyman | The Addams Family: The Musical
    Michael Curry | Disney - The Magic Box

    Best Lighting Design

    Denis Hutchinson | My Fair Lady
    Franky Steyn | Metamorphoses
    Mark Fleishman and Themba Stewart | Manje! Manje!
    Niall Griffin | Spring Awakening
    Patrick Curtis | Othello

    Best Set Design

    Craig Leo | Manje! Manje!
    Gerhard Marx | Othello
    Greg King | My Fair Lady
    Jaco Bouwer | DieVegetariër
    Marthinus Basson and Nicolaas de Jongh | The Addams Family: The Musical
    Patrick Curtis | Metamorphoses

    Best Costume Design

    Birrie Le Roux and Sikelela Nomvete aka Mr Allofit | NKOLI: The Vogue-Opera
    Bridget Baker | Die Vegetariër
    Marthinus Basson | The Addams Family: The Musical
    Michaeline Wessels | Neighbourhood
    Neil Stuart Harris, Andrew Botha, and Maritha Visagie | My Fair Lady

    Best Sound Design, Original Music, Soundscape or Live Performance

    Chantal Willie-Petersen for live performance | Unruly
    Jannous Aukema for sound design and original music | Droomwerk
    Kyle Shepherd for original music | Othello
    Neo Muyanga for original music | Manje! Manje!
    Philip Miller for original music | NKOLI: The Vogue-Opera

    Best Performance in an Opera: Male

    Conroy Scott as Gianni Schicchi | Gianni Schicchi
    Conroy Scott as Enrico | Lucia di Lammermoor
    Lukhanyo Moyake as Edgardo | Lucia di Lammermoor
    Sandile Zitha as Ubaldo | Dalinda
    Thando Zwane as Acmet | Dalinda

    Best Performance in an Opera: Female

    Brittany Smith as Lucia | Lucia di Lammermoor
    Minette du Toit-Pearce as The Princess | Suor Angelica
    Nobulumko Mngxekeza as Sister Angelica | Suor Angelica
    Nontobeko Bhengu as Dalinda | Dalinda
    Zizipho Funzo as Governess | The Turn of the Screw

    Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Play

    Aidan Scott as Mozart | Amadeus
    Carlo Daniels as Cassio | Othello
    Gerben Kamper as Oupa | Droomwerk
    Mark Elderkin as Emperor | Amadeus
    Wessel Pretorius as Roderigo | Othello

    Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Play

    Faniswa Yisa as Emilia | Othello
    Hannah Borthwick as Nurse | Romeo and Juliet
    Rehane Abrahams as Mercutio and Lady Montague | Romeo and Juliet
    Sarah Wolhuter as Stella Kowalski | A Streetcar Named Desire
    Tinarie van Wyk Loots as Suster and Ma | Die Vegetariër

    Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Play

    Albert Pretorius as Iago | Othello
    Andrew Buckland as various roles | Unruly
    Atandwa Kani as Othello | Othello
    Ben Albertyn as Petrus | Droomwerk
    Sanda Shandu as Man | Lungs

    Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a Play

    Anthea Thompson as Rose | Dog Rose
    Carla Smith as Desdemona | Othello
    Emily Child as Blanche DuBois | A Streetcar Named Desire
    Jennie Reznek as Daedalus | Manje! Manje!
    Simone Neethling as Juliet | Romeo and Juliet

    Best Director

    Garth Tavares | The Addams Family: The Musical
    Jaco Bouwer | Die Vegetariër
    Steven Stead | Metamorphoses
    Steven Stead | My Fair Lady
    Sylvaine Strike | Spring Awakening

    Best Production

    Manje! Manje! | Magnet Theatre
    Metamorphoses | Baxter Theatre
    My Fair Lady | Pieter Toerien Productions with Cape Town Opera
    Spring Awakening | Anton Luitingh and Duane Alexander (LAMTA)
    Unruly | Empatheatre, in collaboration with the Stockholm Resilience Centre and the Unruly Natures research project

