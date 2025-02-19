Nominees revealed for 2025 Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards

The 60th edition of the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards, sponsored by Heineken Beverages, have revealed its nominees.

A scene from Manje! Manje!.Image by Mark Wessels

Celebrating six decades of recognising excellence in theatre, the winners will be revealed at a ceremony on 23 March 2025 at Cape Town Stadium.

A total of 49 plays, musicals and music theatre shows were eligible for the 23 competitive categories ranging from performance to directing, scriptwriting, composing and puppetry, as well as exceptional stage, sound, lighting and costume design.

The judges also reviewed 12 productions for children and young adults, as well as seven opera productions. In addition, a remarkable 175 students from seven institutions, performing in over 50 productions, were considered for the most promising student prize.

The panel of judges include Africa Melane (chair), Dr Beverley Brommert, Hadley Tituss, Dr Lwando Scott, Naudé van der Merwe, Nkgopoleng Moloi, Roxy Marosa, Sive Gubangxa, Thabo Makgolo, Tracey Saunders and Dr Wayne Muller.

“This year’s nominations are a true reflection of the quality and diversity of talent, storytelling, and engagement we have witnessed in Cape Town over the past year. It’s clear that there are no shortcuts to achieving excellence. The judges were once again left in awe. Congratulations to all the nominees,” states Africa Melane, chairperson of the panel of judges.

The nominees for the 60th Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards, listed in alphabetical order, are:

Most Promising Student

Dylan Janse Van Rensburg | LAMTA

Elizabeth-Ann Fosu | AFDA

Jayden Dickson | LAMTA

Mfuneli Ntumbuka | CTDPS

Nichola Viviers | Stellenbosch University

Oliver Carnegie | CTDPS

Seth Daniel Cloete | CTDPS

Tshepiso Modise | AFDA

Best New South African Script

Jennie Reznek and Mwenya Kabwe | Manje! Manje!

Mlindeli Zondi | Off Balance

Pieter Odendaal | Droomwerk

Rosalind Butler | Expelled

Tiisetso Mashifane wa Noni | Neighbourhood

Best New Director

Aidan Scott | The Dumb Waiter

Lara Toselli | A Doll's Life

Marianne Thamm | Round of Applause - South Africa Still Standing

Sinenhlanhla Mgeyi | Text Me When You Arrive

Tankiso Mamabolo | Don't Believe A Word I Say

Best Theatre Production for Children and Young Adults

Braam en die Engel

Glimmer

Kipper and the Olympic Flame / Vlooi en die Olimpiese Vlam

Pampoenpit se Groen Gevoel

The Little Mermaid

Best Performance by an Ensemble

Benjamin Stannard, Che-Jean Jupp, Gabriella Knight, Gemma Bisseker, Gerard van Rooyen, Hannah Norcott, Jasmine Minter, Jayden Dickson, Jude Bunyan, Killian Blerk, Nandipa Nyivana, Noa Duckitt, Skye Themeda Goss, Tatum Coleman, Tjaart van der Walt, Tumelo Mogashoa | Spring Awakening

Azola Mkhabile, Buhle T. Stefane, Emmanuel Ntsamba, Karabo Hope Banda, Lusanda Soboyise, Melusi Molefe, Mihlali Bele, Sanele Phillip, Yvonne Msebenzi | Manje! Manje!

Awethu Hleli, Carla Smith, Carlo Daniels, Jock Kleynhans, Lyle October, Nolufefe Ntshuntshe, Tamzin Williams | Neighbourhood

Awethu Hleli, Brent Palmer, Cassiel Eaton-Winnik, Carlo Daniels, Lyle October, Matthew Vey, Nolufefe Ntshuntshe, Tamzin Williams | Metamorphoses

Kyla Davis, Lisa Overy, Roberto Pombo | The Agents

Best Performance in a Revue, Cabaret and One Person Show

Andrew Buckland | The Ugly Noo Noo

Bo Petersen | Pieces of Me

Erika Breytenbach-Marais | The Good Dad

Fiona Ramsay | Blonde Poison

Shannon Esra | My Left Breast

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Musical or Music Theatre Show

André Terblanché as Josef Marais | Ver in die Wêreld Kittie

Brendan van Rhyn as Lurch | The Addams Family: The Musical

Dean Balie as Ernest Logan | Orpheus McAdoo

Graham Hopkins as Colonel Pickering | My Fair Lady

Yahto Kraft as Uncle Fester | The Addams Family: The Musical

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Musical or Music Theatre Show

Adrienne Pearce as Mrs Higgins | My Fair Lady

Alexis Petersen as Lucy Moten | Orpheus McAdoo

Bethany Dickson as Alice Beineke | The Addams Family: The Musical

Candice van Litsenborgh as Grandma | The Addams Family: The Musical

Jenny Stead as Rosa de Miranda | Ver in die Wêreld Kittie

Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Musical or Music Theatre Show

Conroy Scott as Orpheus McAdoo | Orpheus McAdoo

Craig Urbani as Henry Higgins | My Fair Lady

Dean Balie as Koos Heuningbek | Ver in die Wêreld Kittie

Marcel Meyer as Sweeney Todd | Sweeney Todd the Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Niza Jay as Emcee | NKOLI: The Vogue-Opera

Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a Musical or Music Theatre Show

Ann Masina as Mrs Nkoli | NKOLI: The Vogue-Opera

Brittany Smith as Mattie Allen | Orpheus McAdoo

Leah Mari as Eliza Doolittle | My Fair Lady

Rushney Ferguson as Kittie Jaftha | Ver in die Wêreld Kittie

Samantha Peo as Morticia Addams | The Addams Family: The Musical

Best Puppetry Design

Marthinus Basson and Elana Snyman | The Addams Family: The Musical

Michael Curry | Disney - The Magic Box

Best Lighting Design

Denis Hutchinson | My Fair Lady

Franky Steyn | Metamorphoses

Mark Fleishman and Themba Stewart | Manje! Manje!

Niall Griffin | Spring Awakening

Patrick Curtis | Othello

Best Set Design

Craig Leo | Manje! Manje!

Gerhard Marx | Othello

Greg King | My Fair Lady

Jaco Bouwer | DieVegetariër

Marthinus Basson and Nicolaas de Jongh | The Addams Family: The Musical

Patrick Curtis | Metamorphoses

Best Costume Design

Birrie Le Roux and Sikelela Nomvete aka Mr Allofit | NKOLI: The Vogue-Opera

Bridget Baker | Die Vegetariër

Marthinus Basson | The Addams Family: The Musical

Michaeline Wessels | Neighbourhood

Neil Stuart Harris, Andrew Botha, and Maritha Visagie | My Fair Lady

Best Sound Design, Original Music, Soundscape or Live Performance

Chantal Willie-Petersen for live performance | Unruly

Jannous Aukema for sound design and original music | Droomwerk

Kyle Shepherd for original music | Othello

Neo Muyanga for original music | Manje! Manje!

Philip Miller for original music | NKOLI: The Vogue-Opera

Best Performance in an Opera: Male

Conroy Scott as Gianni Schicchi | Gianni Schicchi

Conroy Scott as Enrico | Lucia di Lammermoor

Lukhanyo Moyake as Edgardo | Lucia di Lammermoor

Sandile Zitha as Ubaldo | Dalinda

Thando Zwane as Acmet | Dalinda

Best Performance in an Opera: Female

Brittany Smith as Lucia | Lucia di Lammermoor

Minette du Toit-Pearce as The Princess | Suor Angelica

Nobulumko Mngxekeza as Sister Angelica | Suor Angelica

Nontobeko Bhengu as Dalinda | Dalinda

Zizipho Funzo as Governess | The Turn of the Screw

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Play

Aidan Scott as Mozart | Amadeus

Carlo Daniels as Cassio | Othello

Gerben Kamper as Oupa | Droomwerk

Mark Elderkin as Emperor | Amadeus

Wessel Pretorius as Roderigo | Othello

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Play

Faniswa Yisa as Emilia | Othello

Hannah Borthwick as Nurse | Romeo and Juliet

Rehane Abrahams as Mercutio and Lady Montague | Romeo and Juliet

Sarah Wolhuter as Stella Kowalski | A Streetcar Named Desire

Tinarie van Wyk Loots as Suster and Ma | Die Vegetariër

Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Play

Albert Pretorius as Iago | Othello

Andrew Buckland as various roles | Unruly

Atandwa Kani as Othello | Othello

Ben Albertyn as Petrus | Droomwerk

Sanda Shandu as Man | Lungs

Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a Play

Anthea Thompson as Rose | Dog Rose

Carla Smith as Desdemona | Othello

Emily Child as Blanche DuBois | A Streetcar Named Desire

Jennie Reznek as Daedalus | Manje! Manje!

Simone Neethling as Juliet | Romeo and Juliet

Best Director

Garth Tavares | The Addams Family: The Musical

Jaco Bouwer | Die Vegetariër

Steven Stead | Metamorphoses

Steven Stead | My Fair Lady

Sylvaine Strike | Spring Awakening

Best Production

Manje! Manje! | Magnet Theatre

Metamorphoses | Baxter Theatre

My Fair Lady | Pieter Toerien Productions with Cape Town Opera

Spring Awakening | Anton Luitingh and Duane Alexander (LAMTA)

Unruly | Empatheatre, in collaboration with the Stockholm Resilience Centre and the Unruly Natures research project