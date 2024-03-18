59th Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards winners announced

The winners of the 59th Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards, sponsored by Heineken, were announced on Sunday, 17 March 2024, at an awards ceremony at the Baxter Theatre Centre in Rondebosch, Cape Town.

Star of the evening was Die fel omstrede kroon van Edward II en Gaveston, a drama by prominent Belgian playwright and novelist, Tom Lanoye. Nominated in nine categories, it earned awards in three. These were for Best Director - Marthinus Basson, Best Lighting Design - Nicolaas de Jongh, and Best Costume Design - also Marthinus Basson.

Veteran actress Sandra Prinsloo, honoured in 2022 with the Fleur du Cap Lifetime Achievement Award, won the award for Best Performance by a Lead Actress for her role as Anna in Die moeder. A US Woordfees production, it also took home the coveted Best Production Award.

The award for Best Performance by a Lead Actor went to Brent Palmer for his portrayal of George Megalos in his play King George.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s legendary musical The Sound of Music, brought to South African stages by Pieter Toerien Productions and Cape Town Opera, triumphed with Brittany Smith’s interpretation of Maria winning her the Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a Musical or Music Theatre Show award, and William Berger as Max earning him the award for Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in the same category.

Puccini’s powerful opera Tosca made a clean sweep with Lukhanyo Moyake and Nobulumko Mngxekeza garnering awards for the Best Performances in the Male and Female categories in an Opera, respectively.

The Promise – On Stage by Damon Galgut also clinched two awards: for Best Set Design by Joshua Lindberg, and for Best Sound Design, Original Music, Soundscape or Live Performance by Charl-Johan Lingenfelder.

The University of Stellenbosch’s Angelique Viaan Filter took the Most Promising Student Award.

As has become custom over the years, the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards’ judging panel had announced the winners of the three special awards ahead of the gala ceremony.

They were Professor Angelo Gobbato, recipient of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award for his enormous impact on South African opera extended over many decades; Gregory Vuyani Maqoma, who received the Encore Award for his contribution to theatre exemplified in his product of Exit/Exist; and the Rainbow Arts Organisation of Delft, Cape Town, that landed the Innovation in Theatre Award for its impact on youth development.

Millicent Maroga, corporate affairs director of sponsor at Heineken Beverages, said the company was delighted to have been associated with the annual Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards for close to 60 years.

“The performing arts, in whatever form they take, have the capacity to bring us together in a way that helps to cross divides, build bridges, and most importantly, to understand others and ourselves. That’s what makes theatre so critical and so deeply essential in our lives and our society.

“We are proud to enable, support and sustain the arts as our investment in opportunity and talent. And in our shared future.

“Congratulations to all the winners. You are the people who stir us, who lift us out of the everyday to change us, to make us see, feel and think in new ways.”

Commenting as panel chair, Africa Melane said that 2023 was a year of theatrical excellence, with the awards reflecting a dynamic, healthy mix of emergent and established local talent.

“As a panel, we were thrilled with the exceptional quality of productions mounted in Cape Town and Stellenbosch during 2023.

“Audiences were reminded that theatre has immense power to profoundly shape and transform individuals. Theatre invites audience members to step into the shoes of someone else, lose themselves briefly and become empathetic. There is hope that this forges deeper connections with others.

“Thank you to the collective genius of the theatre makers for the amazing productions mounted on the boards in 2023. Once again, we were challenged; we were entertained; and we had a mirror held up to compel us to reflect on our society.

“We salute and celebrate you this evening,” Melane concluded.

The winners of the 59th Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards are:

Most Promising Student

Angelique Viaan Filter | University of Stellenbosch

Best Nes South African Script

Tiisetso Mashifane wa Noni | Delela

Best New Director

Amée Lekas | African Gothic | Drama

Best Theatre Production for Children and Young People

The King of Broken Things | Theatresmiths

Best Performance by an Ensemble

Oedipus at Colonus #aftersophocles | Buhle T Stefane, Azola Mkhabile, Mihlali Bele, Lindokuhle Melaphi, Thabo Mkenene, Kuhle Myathaza, Nosiphiwo Ndabeni, Siphenathi Siqwayi, Wendy Mrali, Moluphi Lepeli and Sipho Kalako

Besy Performance in a Revue, Cabaret or Solo Show

Marlo Minnaar | Die halwe huis | Bumper Jansen

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Music or Music Theatre Show

William Berger | The Sound of Music | Max Detweiler

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Music or Music Theatre Show

Tankiso Mamabolo | Ziyana | Mother

Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Music or Music Theatre Show

Stuart Brown | We Will Rock You | Galileo

Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a Music or Music Theatre Show

Brittany Smith | The Sound of Music | Maria Rainer

Best Puppetry Design

Luyanda Nogodlwana | Maxeke: This work is not for yourselves | Drama

Best Lightning Design

Nicolaas de Jongh | Die fel omstrede kroon van Edward II en Gaveston | Drama

Best Set Design

Joshua Lindberg | The Promise - On Stage | Drama

Best Costume Design

Marthinus Basson | Die fel omstrede kroon van Edward II en Gaveston | Drama

Best Sound Design, Original Music, Soundscape of Live Performance

Charl-Johan Lingenfelder | The Promise - On Stage | Sound design and original score

Best Performance in an Opera - Male

Lukhanyo Moyake | Tosca | Mario Cavaradossi

Best Performance in an Opera - Female

Nobulumko Mngxekeza | Tosca | Floria Tosca

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Play

Mark Elderkin | A Midsummer Night’s Dream | Bottom

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Play

Jennifer Steyn | The Beauty Queen of Leenane | Mag Folan

Best Performance by a Lead Actor in a Play

Brent Palmer | King George | George Megalos

Best Performance by a Lead Actress in a Play

Sandra Prinsloo | Die moeder | Anna

Best Director

Marthinus Basson | Die fel omstrede kroon van Edward II en Gaveston | Drama

Best Production

Die moeder | US Woordfees | Drama