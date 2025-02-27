'Make Your Mark' at the 15th annual Baxter Zabalaza Theatre Festival

The 15th annual Baxter Zabalaza Theatre Festival, with the theme 'Make Your Mark', will showcase its remarkable success over the years and takes place at The Baxter from 14 to 22 March 2025.

Image supplied

This year, the Zabalaza Festival proudly celebrates its 15th anniversary with a renewed commitment to the development of artists, theatre-makers and communities.

For the past 15 years, the festival has had a tangible impact on the South African theatre landscape and cultural community.

Numerous productions and artists have had the opportunity to share, develop and further present their work as a result of participating in this vital event, while audience members have had the chance to experience theatre for the first time.

As part of the festival’s evolution, the team has adopted a new approach to commemorate the occasion and to shift the festival into the next 15 years and beyond.

This is reportedly the first time The Baxter has curated the festival, commissioning 15 productions in honour of the celebration and partnering with highly respected theatre makers as mentors to the artists.

This includes captivating performances that engage and entertain, with drama, children’s shows, comedy, poetry and Jazz in the garden on Sunday.

The festival has been made possible by the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sports, the Oppenheimer Memorial Trust Fund, the Makwande Empowerment Trust, the City of Cape Town and the HCI Foundation.

“The Zabalaza Festival has a legacy of showcasing the finest emerging artists in South Africa,” says Zabalaza artistic director and curator, Mdu Kweyama.

“It’s a vibrant week-long celebration of South African stories and storytellers, transforming the entire Baxter Theatre Centre into a hub of creativity and connection with performances in every venue and conversations in every corner.”

“To build on the significant impact the programme has had on the theatre landscape, we wanted to position Zabalaza as a sought-after ticket on the national festival calendar, presenting high-calibre productions. In doing so, we elevate the standard of the festival and foster a new wave of creativity and excellence in theatre. Furthermore, the participants bring a wealth of experience, talent and fresh perspectives to the festival. The mentorship system aligns with the festival's goal of nurturing talent and providing a platform for both new and established artists.”

The theatre makers will offer a range of dramas, comedy and theatre for children.

As a platform for new voices and dynamic stories, the Zabalaza Festival has over the years presented a vibrant lineup of productions that explore identity, community and resilience through inspiring theatre, dynamic storytelling and creativity.

Bookings can be made at Webtickets or at Pick n Pay stores.

For more, go to https://www.thebaxter.xyz/zabalaza