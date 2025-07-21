Where humans and baboons meet: Unruly takes center stage at The Baxter

Empatheatre, in collaboration with The Baxter, the Stockholm Resilience Centre and the Unruly Natures research project, presents a return, full-length season of Unruly by popular demand.

Andrew Buckland in Unruly. Photo by Retha Ferguson.

Starring theatre luminary Andrew Buckland, accompanied on stage by award-winning Jazz performer and composer Chantal Willie-Petersen on double bass, Unruly will be performed for a limited season from 17 July – 2 August in The Baxter Studio.

Directed by theatre maker Neil Coppen, this immersive storytelling performance, based on extensive academic and creative research, explores the coexistence of urban baboons and humans in the fictional town of Skemer Baai, where tensions rise following the mysterious disappearance of a baboon matriarch.

Unruly invites audiences to engage with the complexities of human-animal relationships, Cape Peninsula’s shared ecology, and the unpredictable forces of nature. Tensions run high as baboon politics divides a community seeking answers.

Unruly explores how we can understand the issue from multiple perspectives - painting in the process a rich picture of the Cape Peninsula’s complex history and shared ecology of mountain, ocean, urban and military environments, prone to wildfires, seas surges and messy human/animal relations.

Unruly is co-written by Neil Coppen, Andrew Buckland and Dr. Dylan McGarry. Completing the creative team, the production features a new original score by Braam DuToit, working in collaboration with Chantal Willie-Petersen. Lighting design is by Tina le Roux and set and costumes by McGarry.

Buckland offers audiences a dynamic performance brimming with humour, compassion and his trademark physical theatre mastery alongside Willie-Petersen’s evocative live music.

The show has completed two sold out tours across the Cape Peninsula to wide acclaim last year, playing to baboon-visited neighbourhoods, as well as high schools, baboon rangers, municipal and conservation authorities, NGOs and civic groups.

It was nominated for three Fleur De Cap Theatre Awards including Best Theatre Production, Best Solo Performance (Andrew Buckland) and Best Sound/Music (Chantal Willie-Petersen).

“With this topic more salient than ever, the return of Unruly at The Baxter as a fully developed theatrical work is important timing,” says director Neil Coppen.

“We devised this piece following research into residents’ own lived experiences and challenges of coexisting with urban baboons on the Cape Peninsula. The feedback at our post-show discussions has been invaluable for interrogating the question, “How should we, as humans, act towards a nature that doesn’t always behave the way we expect it to?” The debate remains ongoing to explore solutions and understanding on both sides,” says Coppen.

Empatheatre has developed a unique methodology for staging theatre in the round, for it to be conducive for public dialogue, conflict transformation and building public tribunals. In the previous two tours, post-show dialogues were available for audiences to process the research that underpins the script, to ask questions and give testimony from their own encounters and contexts with Wildlife/human conflict.

Dylan McGarry, Empatheatre co-founder, sociologist and artist, says “I have found this project fascinating, as it reveals how myth and reality shape our interactions with each other and with the natural world. Trying to understand human/baboons relationships living in urban environments, has taught me a lot about how we as humans, struggle in these same environments, and I can’t help but think these messy entanglements are teaching us how to listen and attend to each other in more playful and tender ways.”

Unruly will be performed from 17 July – 2 August in The Baxter Studio.

Bookings can be made at Webtickets.