Opera UCT presents The Turn of the Screw at the Baxter Theatre this November

Opera lovers are in for a treat this November as Opera UCT presents Benjamin Britten’s operatic thriller The Turn of the Screw. Running from 20–23 November 2024 at the Baxter Theatre, this production promises to be a highlight for opera lovers and newcomers to the genre, alike.

Image supplied

The Turn of the Screw, based on Henry James’ gothic novella, is a gripping psychological drama that tells the story of a young governess who is hired to care for two children in a remote English country house.

As mysterious events begin to unfold, she suspects that the house is haunted, and the children are under the influence of malevolent spirits. Britten’s atmospheric score heightens the tension, drawing the audience into this haunting tale of innocence and corruption.

Opera UCT is joined by American stage director, Harriet Taylor, fresh from her two-year residency as a Jette Parker Artist at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, and British Movement Director, Scott Howland.

Cape Town’s own Marcel Meyer will helm the design of set and costumes, adding his signature touch to the eerie Victorian setting. The Opera UCT cast, and chamber orchestra will include two boys from Bishops Preparatory School, Alex Breslin and Ona Maelane.

This staging follows Opera UCT’s world premiere of Donizetti’s rediscovered opera, Dalinda, earlier this year.

Jeremy Silver, director of Opera UCT and conductor for the production, expressed his excitement about the upcoming performances: "Britten’s The Turn of the Screw is a powerful and evocative work that pushes both the performers and the audience into the realm of the unknown. It’s a perfect vehicle for showcasing the incredible talent we have at Opera UCT, and we are thrilled to bring this dark and compelling story to the stage."

Tickets for The The Turn of the Screw are available on Webtickets.