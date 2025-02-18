Mercedes returns to World Endurance Racing and Le Mans after decades

The 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship is turning out to be one of the best-supported in decades.

There are many new entrants to the fold, including Aston Martin that will compete in the top-flight hypercar class (more info here). More big news is that Mercedes returns to world endurance racing this year.

Mercedes-AMG will return to the FIA WEC with Iron Lynx. The Italian team has plenty of experience at this level of racing, having previously entered and campaigned Lamborghini machines. It will be the team’s fifth consecutive campaign on the world stage.

