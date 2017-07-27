Be the light for businesses in stormy weather

Following 2024’s super-election year (with elections in 64 different countries), 2025 is already showing global shifts which are likely to bring change to South Africa and Africa.

Companies and individuals are having to adapt to different thinking, in a world with polarised views on health issues, climate, geoeconomics, and religion, to mention a few.

For some companies it will present challenges and anxiety, while for others it will fuel opportunities and optimism. To be one of those that looks for the opportunities, how could your organisation become the light in stormy weather?

While keeping the turbulence in mind, we should continue to focus on what clients’ value and what we can do well thereby providing some certainty and stability. Clients still want their products and services on time, in full, at an excellent quality and at a competitive price.

This is where B2B market research plays a pivotal role. It provides insight into :

Understanding how customers are feeling,



Determining possible changes needed,



Identifying what we can do to support them,



Strategising on how our company needs to adapt.

As we move into 2025, it’s time to ask our clients:

What do they want from us?



What are their challenges and concerns for the next 3 years?



Do our products and services meet their changing needs?



What can we do to support them?



What are the shortfalls across all touch points?



Will they stay with us?

From these insights, we can then determine our path and do what we do, really well.

At Livingfacts we have 24 years worth of experience in understanding the why, what and where about clients, competitors and markets. We collaborate with you in providing current insights to understand your challenges better and identify opportunities.

Book a consultation to gain actionable insights for your business strategy.

Call Marylou Kneale on 082 807 4043, email az.oc.stcafgnivil@elaenk.uolyraM, call Heidi Clowes on 082 562 9111, or email az.oc.stcafgnivil@sewolc.idieH.



