    Optimism, pessimism and everything in between

    Issued by Livingfacts
    12 Nov 2024
    12 Nov 2024
    It’s been an interesting few weeks and we have seen sentiment swing from optimism to pessimism and everything in between, on a number of important issues. How are you, and more importantly, your clients feeling?
    Whether it was optimism following our elections, the drop in sentiment after the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), the feelings before and after the American election, or recent statistics from the State of the Retail Nation Q3 2024 report where 42% of consumers feel financially better off than last year and 33% feel worse off, these all show a wide spectrum of emotion.

    These swings in sentiment made the team at Livingfacts wonder how this is affecting decision making in the business to business world. Are you seeing decision making either attempting to move forward and then splutter, or it being so urgent that things need to be done yesterday?

    If we take out the swings, what is the current feeling your clients have about your company, its reputation, products and service touch points? And who are they sourcing products from? Two recent examples I have heard of related to companies changing their main suppliers from more expensive ones in Europe to more cost effective ones in the East. 

    When last did you ask your B2B customers in South Africa and Africa:

    • how they feel about their industry and their business and what has changed?
    • what they need, given these changes?
    • how has it impacted their decision making?
    • how effective have you been in responding to changes?
    • what would they like to see from you going forward?
    • if their competitors and suppliers have changed in any way?

    As we move to the end of the year and strategise for 2025, perhaps it’s time to ask them.

    At Livingfacts, we have 23 years’ worth of experience in understanding the why, what and where about clients, competitors and markets. We work with you to provide current insights to understand your challenges better and identify opportunities.

    Call Marylou Kneale on 082 807 4043 or az.oc.stcafgnivil@elaenk.uolyraM or Heidi Clowes on 082 562 9111 az.oc.stcafgnivil@sewolc.idieH.

    Livingfacts
    Livingfacts is a specialist research company, partnering to solve business challenges. We focus on Business to Business, High Net Worth and Stakeholder research using appropriate approaches to obtain insights from the right people.
