Cannes2025: Apple named 2025 Creative Marketer of the Year

In recognition of Apple’s continued commitment to innovative and creative marketing, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced Apple as the 2025 Creative Marketer of the Year.

Demonstrating an unwavering commitment to creativity that is rooted throughout the business, this is the second time Apple has been honoured with the prestigious honorary Award.

“Apple has fostered a culture that prioritises creativity and innovation, and that shows up in its deep understanding of meaningful marketing,” says Simon Cook, CEO, Lions.

“As part of its culture, it’s clear that Apple’s leadership encourages the kind of thinking necessary to create marketing content that connects with people in a uniquely emotional way.

“This honour is about recognising those marketers who are being bold, brave and pushing boundaries – and Apple continues to do this in spades” adds Cook.

“We are incredibly grateful for this honour, which highlights the passion and creativity of an extraordinary team.

“Apple has always existed at the intersection of liberal arts and technology, and we work hard to channel our creativity into content that will inspire our users to unlock their own,” says Marketer of the Year, Tor Myhren, vice president, marketing communications, Apple.

Multiple Lions and stand out work

Given annually since 1992, the prestigious accolade is presented to a marketer that has amassed a body of iconic, Lion-winning work over a sustained period of time.

Last year Apple took home Lions for a range of brands, products and services in the B2B and B2C space, and from across a breadth of eight disciplines including Brand Experience & Activation, Digital Craft, Entertainment, Film, Film Craft, Health & Wellness, Industry Craft and Media.

Over the last four Festivals, Apple has won multiple Lions. Last year it was awarded for standout work that included the Shot on iPhone campaign, which took home five Lions, Relax: Tractor, which won a Gold and Silver Lion, as well as other work that included The Underdogs: Swiped Mac, Ted Lasso: Fake Team. Real Partners’, and Fuzzy Feelings.

Over the last three years, Apple has consistently ranked in the top three in Cannes Lions Brand of the Year, the official points-based rankings delivered by Lions’ Intelligence platform The Work, and verified by process integrity partner PwC.

Past recipients of the Creative Marketer of the Year include AB InBev, Burger King, Coca-Cola, Google, Heineken, IKEA, Mars, McDonald's, Samsung, Microsoft and Unilever, each of which has demonstrated that consistent and world-class creativity underpinned by a culture of creativity drives business performance – and have won multiple Lions at the Festival as a result.

Tor Myhren will deliver a keynote during Cannes Lions and will collect the Award on behalf of Apple at the final Awards Show of the Festival on Friday 20 June.



