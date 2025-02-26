Who or what is designing your research brief?

In the following series of three articles, Livingfacts asks you to think about how much you really know about what is happening in the conceptualisation, development and execution of your research.

Do you know:

Who or what is designing your research briefs, RFQs and RFPs?



Who or what is in your sample?



Who or what is writing your report and providing recommendations?

The thought behind, and execution of, each of these is critical to a quality project and providing insights your business can action. We think too few questions are being asked by clients, and of research suppliers, on each issue.

We all know the way a project is conceptualised and designed is essential to a quality outcome. This is especially needed in times of change. Clients and Suppliers need to spend more time upfront understanding what the real issues are that need to be investigated, what different stakeholders’ needs are and what we intend to do with the research once we have it. Let’s not jump in and “do some research” because projects were done before OR because others do them, and the worst, and sadly occurring, because AI says they should be done!

We recently received two almost identical briefs from two different very large companies. Both briefs had a laundry list of research needs including market sizing and share, competitor insights, client insights, country insights and topic insights. From this we were asked to develop, and cost, a compelling proposal.

We quickly realised that someone in the business had asked for research without clearly defining what they wanted. Someone else was then tasked to write the research brief without clarity on what they were trying to achieve. This person then asked CHATGPT or COPILOT for types of research and to write them a research brief. The client’s name was inserted, and this was distributed to the suppliers. No context, no detail on the objectives and no thought about the intended use of the study.

Obviously, there are several problems with this approach but the most important is no-one is really finding out what the research is needed for, how it will be actioned and who will take ownership of the insights. There is very little chance that a supplier’s response to a brief like this will be useful, actionable or cost effective.

As research partners, we need to be spending time with clients asking questions. Good research is only as good as the upfront thinking. Yes, AI has a role, but it needs context, understanding and thought to make it valuable.

