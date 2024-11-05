Finalists announced for the 21st annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards

As we mark the 21st anniversary of the Standard Bank Top Women Awards, we are thrilled to unveil the exceptional finalists, all influential leaders from diverse sectors who are driving inclusivity and creating opportunities for women to thrive in business, leadership, and society.

The finalists represent a diverse array of individuals and organisations across sectors who are breaking barriers, fostering innovation, and championing sustainable transformation. Their remarkable contributions are reshaping industries and creating pathways for future generations of women leaders.

The winners were revealed at a glittering gala ceremony on 4 December 2024 at The Sandton Convention Centre, bringing together South Africa’s most influential leaders, change-makers, and visionaries under the theme ‘Women of Steel, Forged By Growth’, hosted by renowned South African Broadcaster, Carol Tshabalala.

Attendees could look forward to engaging with top CEOs, directors, and entrepreneurs, as well as hearing from remarkable Keynote speakers such as Sim Tshabalala, chief executive officer at the Standard Bank Group, and Dr Naledi Pandor, recently appointed chair of the Nelson Mandela Foundation and former Hon. Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa.

Topco Media extends gratitude and thanks to their longstanding platinum partner of 11 years, Standard Bank, and category partners Kia South Africa, RS South Africa, BMW South Africa, and Mpumalanga Department of Culture, Sport & Recreation



Below are the finalists in each category for the 2024 Standard Bank Top Women Awards:

Organisational awards:

Top Women Owned Business SMME 2024 sponsored by Standard Bank

KwaNgwane Consulting (Pty) Ltd



Bono Property Group



Reapsew (Pty) Ltd



Nchupetsang Incorporated Attorneys



Quality Crates



Mashobane Advisory



Davhadumela Trading (Pty) Ltd



Fetola Mmoho (Pty) Ltd



Niya Consulting



Kriel Occupational Health Centre



Sarhap Hair Line



Grace The Brand



Avenir Holdings (Pty) Ltd



WAXIT



Zingezethu Construction



Nicqui Galaktiou Inc



Webb Attorneys



Tsogomath



Faith and Fear (Pty) Ltd



Koa Academy



SAPVIA



Greysun Media



WMN Attorneys



4IRI



Twin Venture (Pty) Ltd

Top Women Business in ICT & Ecommerce 2024

Smollan



Esoft Development & Technologies



Social Places



Sebenza Taxi WiFi



Estée Lauder



Boxfusion



DocFox



Corporatemall



Vulatel

Top Women Business in Construction, Infrastructure & Mining 2024 sponsored by RS South Africa

Broll Property Group



Harmony Gold



Enel Green Power



Stenda Group



Vulatel

Top Women in Business Health & Pharmaceutical 2024

Sanofi



Healthgarde

Top Women in Business in Public Services 2024

Strategic Fuel Fund



uMngeni-uThukela Water



Broll Property Group



NYDA

Top Women in Business Corporate Citizenship and Community Impact 2024

Nestlé



L'Oréal



Estée Lauder



Mint Group



Lyra Southern Africa (ICAS)



Sebenza Taxi WiFi



ONOMO Hotels



Merchants



Sizwe IT Group



KZN Oils



Michelin Tyre Company South Africa

Top Women in Business in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion 2024 sponsored by Kia South Africa

Smollan



ONOMO Hotels



Mariswe (Pty) Ltd



L'Oréal



Estée Lauder



Siyanqobangamandla Engineering Services (Pty) Ltd



PepsiCo Inc



Dentsu South Africa



Schneider Electric



LegalWise



Wipro



Barloworld Limited



Boxfusion



Sibanye-Stillwater



bp Southern Africa



Kumba Iron Ore

Top Women in Business in Skills & Youth Development 2024

Smollan



Seriti



PepsiCo Inc



KLM Empowered



Schneider Electric



UDM International



Owethu Managed Services



Merchants



Sizwe IT Group



Portia M Skin Solutions



Michelin Tyre Company South Africa



SANDA Skills Development



NYDA

Top Women Business of the Year 2024 sponsored by BMW South Africa

The Institute of Directors of South Africa



Lyra Southern Africa (ICAS)



SteelXperts



Eskom



Barloworld Limited



Sibanye-Stillwater



KZN Oils



KGB Holdings

Individual awards:

Top Women Leader in Professional & Support Services 2024

Mashobane Advisory - Anastasia Mashobane



Nchupetsang Incorporated Attorneys - Dhilshad Hoosen



Dentsu South Africa - Roxana Ravjee



Enel Green Power - Caroline Nhlane



LegalWise - Siva Gengan



Nicqui Galaktiou Inc - Megan Ross



Veriforce - Sudha Johns



Elev8-Group - Buhle Mudau



SAPVIA - Dr Rethabile Melamu



SANDA Skills Development - Nelisiwe Mkhize

Top Women Leader in STEM 2024

Eskom Pension and Provident Fund - Yolisa Skwintshi



Council for Medical Schemes - Dr Denisha Jairam-Owthar



DocFox - Tertia Barrett

Top Women Leader in Public Sector 2024

Strategic Fuel Fund - Dr Marion De Wet



DTI - Angie Ontong



Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) - Refilwe Buthelezi



Broll Property Group - Mantsi Moiloa



uMngeni-uThukela Water - Thobekile Gambu



NAMC - Shandini Naidoo



Durban ICC - Melanie Rambally

Top Women Young Achiever 2024

Mint Group - Ronelle Naidoo



Artisan Zone - Tshepiso Makandawire



Social Places - Ashleigh Wainstein



Esoft Development & Technologies - Manali Sheth



Enel Green Power - Caroline Nhlane



ONOMO Hotels - Nicolene Claassen



Merchants - Zipozake Jijingubo



BBF Safety Group (Pty) Ltd - Arthi Daya



Omoda - Shannon Gahagan



Massmart - Maxcene Aspeling



FedEx Express South Africa - Tanisha Jeewa



Veriforce - Sudha Johns



Lobengula Advertising - Brenda Khumalo



Hodari Africa - Mikayla Benkenstein



SIZO Projects - Yangelihle Magxagxa



Sebenza Taxi WiFi - Collette Roetz



Kumba Iron Ore - Matshidiso Gama



NYDA - Asanda Luwaca

Top Women Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 sponsored by Standard Bank

Davhadumela Trading (Pty) Ltd - Boitumelo Mudumela



KwaNgwane Consulting (Pty) Ltd - Joy Hlongwane



Reapsew (Pty) Ltd - Mahlatsi Mashile



Quality Crates - Hema Sirkot



Healthgarde - Lovelyn Bassey



Bono Property Group - Patricia Tshitema



Fetola Mmoho (Pty) Ltd - Catherine Wijnberg



Niya Consulting - Thandeka Zulu



Kriel Occupational Health Centre - Dr Patience Lindi Mokwena



Grace The Brand - Kylie Saunders



Sarhap Hair Line - Oluchi Ibeabuchi



Zingezethu Construction - Nompumelelo Yvonne Sibisi



DG Property - Michela De Gennaro



Avenir Holdings (Pty) Ltd - Tshidi Mndzebele



WAXIT - Michelle Royston



Sebenza Taxi WiFi - Collette Roetz



Giving Wings - Kefilwe Morobane



Elev8-Group - Buhle Mudau



Lobengula Advertising - Brenda Khumalo



Greysun Media - Naledi Msibi



WMN Attorneys - Zama Ngcobo



4IRI - Naomi Musi

Haley Fletcher Top Women Business Leader of the Year 2024 sponsored by Standard Bank

Mint Group - Yvonne Dias



XLink - Thanusha Govender



The Institute of Directors of South Africa - Parmi Natesen



Siyanqobangamandla Engineering Services (Pty) Ltd - Nqobile Valentia Veronica Mkhabela



Aeci World - Kavita Pema



Harmony Gold - Boipelo Lekubo



Lyra Southern Africa (ICAS) - Navlika Ratangee



HOMECHOICE INTERNATIONAL (HiL) - Shirley Maltz



SteelXperts - Mayleen Kyster-Nduli



UDM International - Jacqui van der Riet



Owethu Managed Services - Ntombizanele Makabane



Stenda Group - Tshidi Dlungwane



Corporatemall - Vinisha Govender



Ellipse Executive Apartments - Pamela Niemand



Portia M Skin Solutions - Portia Mngomezulu



Sasol - Gaopalelwe Mothoagae



KGB Holdings - Tammy Makadooj

Top Women EmpowHER Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 sponsored by Standard Bank

Cleopatra van Ster - Nurseit Primary and Occupational Healthcare Services



Busisiwe Mazondo - Mazondo Gas



Welile Gumede - Azowel Projects

