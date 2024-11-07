ARB releases simplified appendix as it aims to clean up gambling ads

In an effort to strengthen the integrity of advertising practices in South Africa, the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has introduced a new gambling appendix to its Code of Advertising Practice.

While the underlying laws and guidelines remain unchanged, the appendix streamlines their application, making compliance more straightforward. This significant update, designed to curb the risks associated with gambling-related promotions, ensures that advertisements in this sector are not only legal but also responsible and ethical.

"After consulting with the National Gambling Board, the ARB has created an Appendix that reflects all the existing law on gambling advertising. Nothing in this appendix is new, but it brings it together in one place and presents it in an understandable order and in simplified wording," the ARB said in a statement.

Tackling harmful gambling ads

The newly introduced appendix comes at a time when gambling advertising has become increasingly prevalent in South Africa. With the growth of both land-based and online gambling platforms, concerns have been raised about the potential harm these advertisements could have on vulnerable populations. These include individuals struggling with gambling addiction, as well as minors who may be exposed to gambling-related content.

The ARB’s gambling appendix is part of an ongoing commitment to ensure that advertisements do not mislead, exploit, or encourage harmful behaviour. It provides clear guidelines on what is and isn't acceptable when it comes to the portrayal of gambling in advertisements.

Key provisions of the gambling appendix

1. Responsible messaging: Advertisements must promote responsible gambling. The ARB now requires that gambling ads include prominent warnings about the risks of excessive gambling and provide contact details for support services like the National Responsible Gambling Programme.

2. Targeting vulnerable audiences: One of the main objectives of the new rules is to prevent gambling ads from targeting children or individuals who are particularly vulnerable. The appendix specifies that gambling-related advertisements should not be placed in media or contexts where they are likely to appeal to young people or those prone to addiction.

3. Prohibiting misleading claims: Advertisers are forbidden from making misleading or deceptive claims about the chances of winning. Gambling advertisements must be clear about the nature of the game, the odds involved, and must not overstate potential rewards or understate the risks involved.

4. Restricting promotions: The new guidelines also impose limitations on the kinds of gambling promotions that can be advertised. These include the regulation of bonuses, free bets, or giveaways, which can often appear to be more enticing than the actual gambling experience.

5. Public health considerations: In line with global best practices, South African gambling advertisements must not trivialise the risks associated with gambling or present gambling as a solution to personal or financial problems.

As the gambling industry in South Africa continues to expand, the ARB’s new gambling appendix will likely serve as a blueprint for further regulatory measures aimed at ensuring that advertisements in this sector are both ethical and socially responsible. The key challenge will be maintaining a balance between promoting a thriving industry and protecting the interests of the public, particularly the most vulnerable.