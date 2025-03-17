Nedbank announced as platinum partner for the 2025 Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference and Awards

Topco Media is thrilled to announce that Nedbank will again serve as the platinum partner of the prestigious Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference and Awards in 2025. This year’s event holds even greater significance as South Africa takes on the esteemed role of the G20 presidency. The alignment between the goals of the Top Empowerment Conference and South Africa’s G20 theme of 'Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability' is timely and impactful.

South Africa’s focus on sustainable and inclusive growth through its G20 presidency resonates deeply with the objectives of the conference, which has long been a platform for driving economic transformation, empowerment, and sustainable development.

The 2025 Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference and Awards will celebrate outstanding contributions to transformation and inclusive growth in South Africa. With the theme 'Empowerment through bold transformation', the conference will take place from 31 July 2025 to 1 August 2025 at the Sandton Convention Centre. It will bring together business leaders, policymakers, and transformation champions to recognise the incredible progress made in driving meaningful change. This theme calls for a bold new era of change, encouraging collaboration and innovation, and emphasising empowerment as the core of transformation across all sectors.

As a key partner, Nedbank continues to support initiatives that advance transformation, foster inclusive growth, and empower individuals and businesses nationwide. The Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference and Awards provides a platform to share best practices, discuss challenges, and celebrate achievements that contribute to a more equitable and thriving South Africa.

Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media, the organiser of the event, shares: "We are thrilled to have Nedbank on board as the platinum partner for the 2025 Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference and Awards. Their long-standing commitment to empowerment, transformation, and sustainable development aligns perfectly with the core mission of the conference and awards. This partnership will undoubtedly enhance the impact of the event and further elevate the celebration of transformation across all sectors."

"As a purpose-led organisation, we are committed to supporting and promoting bold transformation and collaboration in pursuit of sustained, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth across the markets in which we operate," says Nedbank Group executive for Group Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Khensani Nobanda. "The Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference is a key event in driving conversations about achieving meaningful socio-economic development that fosters sustainable economic growth and serves all stakeholders in our communities, countries, and economies. We’re proud to again be the platinum sponsor of this all-important event."

The 2025 Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference and Awards will spotlight the leaders and organisations driving change in the areas of economic empowerment, gender equality, corporate social responsibility, and skills development. The conference will also feature a series of keynote speeches and panel discussions focused on the most pressing issues in transformation today.

Get your tickets to the conference, taking place on 31 July 2025 to 1 August 2025, here: https://qkt.io/dAckZ5.

For sponsorship opportunities for this event, contact az.oc.ocpot@gnitekram.

Topco Media associate publisher: Lee-Ann Bruce | email: az.oc.ocpot@ecurb.nna-eel | website: topempowerment.co.za.



