    Forget Galaxy AI, Good Lock is finally going global

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    2 Jan 2025
    Good Lock app will finally be made available globally with the One UI 7 update. This news comes courtesy of a developer post on a Korean Samsung forum. The app, which is a powerful tool that can help you make your Samsung phone truly your own, allows Samsung Galaxy device users to customise various aspects of their Samsung device's user interface, was previously only available in select countries and through the Galaxy Store.
    Samsung Galaxy users the world over will get a special treat with OneUI 7.
    Good Lock is a suite of apps that let you change everything from the look of your home screen and lock screen to the way your notifications work.

    The One UI 7 update brings several new features and improvements to Good Lock.

    The main Good Lock app has been redesigned with a new UI that is more user-friendly and easier to navigate.

    Importantly, the Home Up app has been enhanced with new features that allow you to customise your home screen in even more ways.

    Game Booster now includes new features such as the ability to change the category of apps that are not classified as games and remap gamepad keys and the LockStar app has been redesigned to provide a more consistent lock screen editing experience.

    Custom routines

    The Routine Gallery is a new space where Bixby routines (macro automations) can be shared with other Galaxy users.

    While there is no direct comparison to Good Lock on iOS, Apple has integrated deep UI customisation options into the native launcher.

    However, macro controls and automation are handled by Siri Shortcuts.

    Interestingly, Siri 2.0 ports all the routines functions over, while Gemini must fall back on Google Assistant for some reason.

    Automation is AI

    Shortcut routines are a quick way to get things done with your apps, and a direct ancestor to the agentic slant AI model makers are taking.

    You can use these shortcuts to automate a variety of tasks, such as getting directions, moving text from one app to another, and generating expense reports.

    It’s good to see Samsung leaning into routines more with the new app and recipe sharing among Galaxy users.

    Samsung has also added the Camera Assistant app which allows you to save videos to external storage – though there is still no way to directly capture video to external storage like on the iPhone 15 and 16 Pros.

    Better than Galaxy AI

    The global release of Good Lock is a major step forward for Samsung, allowing the company to deliver on many of the promises made with Galaxy AI to more users.

    The app is a powerful tool that can help users make their Samsung devices truly their own.

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
