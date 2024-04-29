Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Domains.co.zaOnPoint PRLGThe Publicity WorkshopMpactGfK – An NIQ CompanyBurger KingBataKAP LimitedNinety9centsHeineken BeveragesTDMCPareto LimitedM&C Saatchi AbelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Subscribe to daily news
News
Press Offices
Companies
Jobs
Edit job alerts
Events
Opinion
People
Multimedia
My Biz Advertise
My Account
Submit news Contact us

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Advertise

Submit content

My Account

E-commerce News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Siviwe Gwarube tells us why the DA could help South Africa succeed!

Siviwe Gwarube tells us why the DA could help South Africa succeed!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Superbalist launches Influencer Shops

    29 Apr 2024
    29 Apr 2024
    Superbalist, one of South Africa's online fashion retailers, has announced the launch of Influencer Shops, an innovative affiliate shopping programme designed to make shopping your favourite local fashion and lifestyle influencers' looks easier than ever before.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Influencer Shops is an exclusive invite-only programme that allows customers to shop curated collections directly from a handpicked selection of fashion influencers and tastemakers, all conveniently accessible through the Superbalist website or mobile app.

    The list of influencers features renowned personalities such as Melody Molale, Lisa Madibe, Sine Gugulethu, Miss Paula Bee, Looks By Lilli, Zee Online, and many more, ensuring a diverse range of styles and inspirations for every shopper.

    This affiliate programme not only enhances the shopping experience for customers but also provides influencers with a platform to expand their reach while earning more. During its initial run from February to October 2023, one influencer earned over R45,000 per month, highlighting the lucrative potential of this partnership.

    Customers can now effortlessly shop their favourite influencers' exact looks at discounted prices using exclusive affiliate codes. From clothing pieces to shoes, accessories, makeup, fragrances, decor, and more, shoppers can recreate their style icons' looks with ease.

    The full collections are showcased on an exclusive page, featuring all the influencers' latest outfits. New additions are introduced bi-weekly to ensure customers have access to fresh, on-trend inspiration every time they visit.

    The Superbalist Influencer Shop is now live, offering customers a shopping experience that merges the worlds of social media and e-commerce seamlessly.

    NextOptions

    Related

    Image supplied. The Superbalist team turned out in numbers to ensure that the Green Point homeless community were well supported at the Street Store held on 10 February 2024
    Superbalist's 3rd Street Store a triple win with triple the impact
    15 Feb 2024
    The retail pendulum is shifting in SA and it's encouraging
    The retail pendulum is shifting in SA and it's encouraging
     7 Sep 2023
    What kind of Bubblegummer is your little one?
    BataWhat kind of Bubblegummer is your little one?
    Claude Hanan and Luke Jedeikin are behind Bash and Superbalist. Source: Supplied.
    E-commerce Titans: Meet the duo behind Bash and Superbalist
     19 Jul 2023
    Source: ©jewhyte -
    Launch date revealed for H&M South Africa's online debut
    16 Feb 2023
    H&M South Africa goes online in partnership with Superbalist
    H&M South Africa goes online in partnership with Superbalist
    15 Dec 2022
    Mamongae Mahlare, Takealot Group CEO. Source: Takealot
    Takealot Group to extend reach in towns and townships
     4 Nov 2022
    Image: Danette Breitenbach. Ogilvy South Africa wins the 2022 South Africa Effie Awards' Grand Effie
    Winning an Effie: Only when the stars align
     28 Oct 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz