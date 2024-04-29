Superbalist launches Influencer Shops

Superbalist, one of South Africa's online fashion retailers, has announced the launch of Influencer Shops, an innovative affiliate shopping programme designed to make shopping your favourite local fashion and lifestyle influencers' looks easier than ever before.

Image supplied

Influencer Shops is an exclusive invite-only programme that allows customers to shop curated collections directly from a handpicked selection of fashion influencers and tastemakers, all conveniently accessible through the Superbalist website or mobile app.

The list of influencers features renowned personalities such as Melody Molale, Lisa Madibe, Sine Gugulethu, Miss Paula Bee, Looks By Lilli, Zee Online, and many more, ensuring a diverse range of styles and inspirations for every shopper.

This affiliate programme not only enhances the shopping experience for customers but also provides influencers with a platform to expand their reach while earning more. During its initial run from February to October 2023, one influencer earned over R45,000 per month, highlighting the lucrative potential of this partnership.

Customers can now effortlessly shop their favourite influencers' exact looks at discounted prices using exclusive affiliate codes. From clothing pieces to shoes, accessories, makeup, fragrances, decor, and more, shoppers can recreate their style icons' looks with ease.

The full collections are showcased on an exclusive page, featuring all the influencers' latest outfits. New additions are introduced bi-weekly to ensure customers have access to fresh, on-trend inspiration every time they visit.

The Superbalist Influencer Shop is now live, offering customers a shopping experience that merges the worlds of social media and e-commerce seamlessly.