    Duxbury Networking goes green with sustainable product packaging

    29 Apr 2024
    29 Apr 2024
    As part of its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint, specialist distributor Duxbury Networking has started adopting sustainable packaging on its Duxbury range of products. As part of this, it will ship eco-friendly free seeds inside all Duxbury products with eco packaging between 1 May and 31 July 2024.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    At a time when packaging waste in the EU amounts to almost 190kg per person and the US generated more than 33 million tons of corrugated boxes and 14.5 million tons of plastic containers, the Duxbury Go Green campaign is a powerful reminder of the importance of reducing waste.

    To this end, in 2023 the distributor started negotiations with the suppliers of its products to switch to more eco-friendly packaging with zero plastic waste.

    “Over the years, we have made great progress. Most of the Duxbury products are now being shipped in eco-friendly packaging. The goal is to have all Duxbury products follow suit by 2025,” says Tobie van Schalkwyk, business united manager at Duxbury Networking.

    The Go Green campaign will feature a variety of seeds shipped with Duxbury products beginning in May. These range from lavender, marigold, and rocket to basil, tomato, green pepper, and chives. These seeds are designed to help create a culture of sustainability and planting something for the environment with every product delivered.

    “As a responsible corporate citizen, Duxbury is passionate about saving our planet and doing our part to reduce plastic waste. The sustainable packaging we have been introducing on our products has been a testament to this commitment,” concludes van Schalkwyk.

