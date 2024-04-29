3 ways to maximise your new e-commerce website

Try these three winning strategies to do just that, and more:

1. Focus on improving the performance and user-experience of your website

The primary goal of any e-commerce website is to drive sales. It's crucial to leave an impression regardless of where visitors are in the sales funnel (a sales funnel is the path that a potential customer follows from first learning about a product or service to making a purchase).

Consider these key steps:

Given that 70% of South African online shoppers use mobile devices, prioritise a mobile-friendly design to cater to this vast audience. Enhance visual appeal and functionality: Ensure seamless navigation, high-quality product visuals, engaging content, flawless designs, prominent call-to-actions, and simplified payment processes.



Ensure seamless navigation, high-quality product visuals, engaging content, flawless designs, prominent call-to-actions, and simplified payment processes. Optimise website speed: Invest in fast and reliable web hosting or hosting, compress images, rectify broken links, minimise plugin usage, implement caching, and prioritise on-page SEO (search engine optimisation) efforts.

2. Send ongoing traffic to your website by making the most of digital marketing

While having a high-performing e-commerce website is crucial, it's pointless if there are no visitors. Digital marketing is a powerful method for creating brand awareness, attracting targeted traffic, and encouraging repeat customer purchases.

Digital marketing demands consistent effort, but you don't have to be a specialist to succeed. Try the following:

Register a short and catchy domain name and TLD (top level domain) that will be easy for your customers to recall.



Harness the power of email marketing to build customer relationships and drive sales.



Create content marketing material for social media, blogs and videos to engage and educate your audience while boosting search engine rankings.



Obtain and display customer reviews and user-generated content to build trust and credibility.



Collaborate with influencers for creative product promotions and to expand your reach.



Employ PPC advertising campaigns for instant targeted traffic with demographic targeting.



Invest in off-page SEO strategies such as link building and social media marketing to boost visibility and authority.

3. Make sure you provide the best service you can give

Inadequate customer service has the potential to undo all the effort you've invested in your e-commerce website. Nowadays, negative experiences don't just stay quiet; people are vocal about them on platforms like Hellopeter, Google, Facebook, and wherever else they choose.

To sustain online success, elevate the standard of service you provide. Doing so not only improves customer satisfaction and retention but also contributes to enhancing your brand's reputation and credibility.

Offer prompt and effective support through FAQs, chatbots, WhatsApp, and social media engagement.



Personalise customer interactions to create memorable experiences and foster brand loyalty.



Follow up with customers for feedback, reviews, and subscription opportunities.



Provide fast and affordable delivery options to enhance the post-purchase experience.



Invest in product development to innovate and meet evolving customer needs.



Utilise cart abandonment software to recover potential lost sales and improve customer service.



Show appreciation to customers through gifts, loyalty rewards, exclusive promotions, and charitable initiatives.

These strategies and actionable steps can help maximise your new e-commerce website. However, never stop updating your website or monitoring its performance as this will help maintain your competitive edge.

