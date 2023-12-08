Industries

    Superbalist partners with PayJustNow for BNPL services

    3 Jul 2024
    3 Jul 2024
    As Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) soars in South Africa, retail e-commerce platform Superbalist has expanded its payment options through a new partnership with PayJustNow.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Customers can now shop their range of fashion, homeware, and furniture with PayJustNow's BNPL payment option.

    "A growing number of South African customers across the income spectrum are seeking better online shopping experiences, greater convenience and more value in their purchases, driving high demand for interest-free BNPL payments that align with their monthly salary cycle,” says Craig Newborn, CEO of PayJustNow.

    PayJustNow is a payment platform that enables customers to make a purchase now and pay it off in three equal, interest-free installments. It also allows them to shop across many top brands and retailers through a single platform.

    According to Newborn, the app drove over 23 million referrals to different retailers in 2023, noting that the platform is attracting a greater proportion of high net-worth consumers.

    Forty percent of PayJustNow’s customer base are consumers within the top two categories of Experian’s Financial Affluence Segmentation Tool: Luxury Living and Aspirational Achievers.

    Data shows these customers use the platform to shop for a range of big-ticket items including appliances, furniture and fashion, branded or boutique fashion apparel, and specialised homeware.

    Retailers turn to BNPL to drive sales amid declining growth
    Retailers turn to BNPL to drive sales amid declining growth

    2 Feb 2024

    “We’ve seen an overwhelming response from our existing customer base since launch, and we’ve attracted a whole new cohort of customers. It’s clear that Superbalist is a welcome addition to our stellar base of retailers, driven by customer demand,” says Newborn.

    “Since adding PayJustNow, we’ve seen an increase in our checkout completion rate. This solution has also afforded our customers greater freedom and more spending power” says Grant Paul Roy, Superbalist’s chief product and marketing officer.

    “We’ve also seen excellent customer acquisitions with 20% of our first-time buyers making use of PayJustNow as a BNPL solution. We're very happy with the performance of this partnership."

    “With demand for BNPL no longer driven solely by affordability concerns, we are seeing wealthier and budget-conscious customers leverage our platform. Utilising our three-month interest-free option is fast becoming the smarter choice."

    Superbalist customers can choose the PayJustNow option at checkout, where they can also sign up if not already registered, to use the payment option. Within minutes they are credit vetted and can complete a purchase.

    Alternatively, they can download and sign up via the PayJustNow app and browse its growing retail base and accompanying deals.

