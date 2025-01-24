Marketing & Media Education
    Afda lecturer Gerard Rudolf wins Ingrid Jonker L'Art Poétique Prize

    Earle HolmesBy Earle Holmes, issued by AFDA
    24 Jan 2025
    24 Jan 2025
    Afda is delighted to announce that Afda Cape Town Screen Acting lecturer, Gerard Rudolf, recently was awarded the Ingrid Jonker L'Art Poétique Prize.
    Gerard Rudolf, Afda Cape Town Screen Acting lecturer
    Gerard Rudolf, Afda Cape Town Screen Acting lecturer

    “I am really honoured for the recognition. I have been writing for many years and published my work both locally and internationally. But winning an award for a poem in my mother tongue, Afrikaans, is special,” says Afda Cape Town Screen Acting lecturer, Gerard Rudolf, on winning the award.

    “On behalf of the entire Afda management and staff, we wish to extend our heartfelt congratulations to you on being awarded the highly prestigious Ingrid Jonker L'Art Poétique Prize. This remarkable achievement is not only a testament to your incredible talent across various artistic forms but also your dedication and passion for the arts, and it fills us all with immense pride to see your work recognized on such a distinguished platform.

    "Your creative output continues to inspire not only the students and staff at Afda but also the wider artistic community. This recognition is a reflection of the depth and power of your words, and it further cements your standing as an exceptional artist and now also recognised poet.

    "We are truly honoured to have you as part of the Afda family, and we celebrate this extraordinary milestone with you. May this achievement be the beginning of even greater creative successes ahead.” says Afda Cape Town dean, Leopold Senekal.

    The Ingrid Jonker: L'Art Poétique is a yearly poetry competition in South Africa that recognises emerging poets. The Poétique prize is awarded for single poems which are then collected in a collected edition. The competition is held in honour of Ingrid Jonker, a poet and human rights activist.

    About Earle Holmes

    PR & Communications at AFDA /Alumni / Festivals
      AFDA
      AFDA is a Private Higher Education Institution owned by Stadio Holdings, which offers Higher Certificate and Degree programmes that are registered by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).
