Afda alumna Muneera Sallies in race for the Oscars

The film Old Righteous Blues, directed by Afda alumna Muneera Sallies has been selected to represent South Africa in the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars.

This remarkable achievement reflects the immense talent and creativity of the South African film industry, as well as the resilience of storytelling that transcends borders.

“It is a tremendous honour, and I take immense pride in the entire team, as well as everyone who has been walking this journey alongside us. South Africa is a melting pot of creativity and I am grateful to those who support the importance of sharing our own stories, crafted by our own people, told in our own languages for the world to see.” says award-winning director Sallies.

Old Righteous Blues is a deeply moving narrative about a young man’s journey to overcome personal limitations and rise above the ghosts of the past to unite a fractured community. Set against the backdrop of a divided town, the film follows the protagonist as he attempts to restore the once-glorious Old Righteous Blues Christmas Choir Band (Kerskoor) to its former stature. However, he is confronted with the long-standing consequences of a bitter feud started by his father two decades earlier, which split the choir in two and devastated the community. For 20 years, street battles ensued, families were torn apart, and loyalties were tested as the two rival bands claimed ownership of the town’s Kerskoor with destructive and violent consequences.

Sallies says: “It is an intense glimpse into the life of a young man, a family, and a community. More than that it is an intense glimpse into a journey and into the heart of brotherhood, tapping into immense stores of pain, love, dreams, and courage. I was drawn to this project from the very first moment I had first picked up the script. I was intrigued and captivated by the characters and their stories within this little community, so much so that I immediately decided to visit and experience the streets of Bo-Dorp Robertson.”

Speaking on behalf of the NFVF, ACEO, Lebogang Mogoera expressed the foundation’s pride in the selection of Old Righteous Blues for the Oscars submission. “This film is a testament to the exceptional storytelling talent within South Africa. We are honoured to have Old Righteous Blues represent us on such a prestigious global platform, and we believe its universal themes of redemption, community, and overcoming the past will captivate audiences worldwide.”

The movie has already won 11 awards at Silwerskermfees, Romford Film Festival 2024, and Panther City Film Festivals. Some of the awards include Best Supporting Actor Silwerskermfees 2023: Joshwin Dyson, Best Director Romford Film Festival 2024: Muneera Sallies, Best Actor Romford Film Festival 2024: Ayden Croy, and Best Supporting Actor Panther City Film Festival 2024: Stefan Erasmus.

Previously, five Afda alumni feature films have been selected by South Africa and Lesotho as their Oscar candidates for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. Thina Sobabili: The Two of Us, directed by Afda alumnus Ernest Nkosi, Noem My Skollie (Call Me Thief), directed by Afda alumnus Daryne Joshua, Inxeba (The Wound), produced by Afda alumni Cait Pansegrouw and Elias Ribeiro, Toorbos (The Tree), directed by alumna Rene van Rooyen and This Is Not a Buriel, It’s a Resurrection, produced by Afda alumni Cait Pansegrouw and Elias Ribeiro.

The Top 11 nominations will be announced on 17 December 2024, and the final Top Five for the Academy Awards Best International Feature Film category will be announced on the 17 January 2025.



