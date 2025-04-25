CILTSA ESG Conference to tackle sustainability, regulation and risk in supply chains

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport South Africa (CILTSA) will host its 2025 ESG Conference under the theme “Measuring Impact and Managing Change” on 24 July at the Focus Rooms in Modderfontein, Johannesburg. The event will examine how environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles are being integrated into transport, logistics, and supply chain sectors.

The conference brings together operators, logistics professionals and industry leaders to discuss practical strategies for embedding ESG into business operations. CILTSA has partnered with Sapics as an event supporter for the first time, with Isuzu returning as sponsor for a fourth year.

Key topics will include climate change, biodiversity, circularity, and the implications of global policy shifts for African markets. A panel titled “Navigating uncertainty: Global volatility and African sustainability: An ESG perspective” will unpack how changing international frameworks impact regional sustainability efforts and look at alternative funding models and resilience strategies.

A dedicated session on the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) will provide guidance for South African businesses. With CBAM’s implementation due in 2026, exporters will be required to measure both direct and indirect emissions tied to their products.

The session, “CBAM: Your Immediate Action Plan - Practical Steps for South African Businesses”, will outline checklists, timelines and resources to help companies prepare, while explaining the potential effects on freight costs and shipping volumes.

Building ESG resilience

The programme will also address ESG accountability and the challenges around reporting, considering the fragmented landscape of current reporting mechanisms and increasing regulatory enforcement.

“This event serves as a crucial catalyst for transformative change within our industry,” saus Elvin Harris, president of CILTSA. "By convening a diverse range of leading experts, our primary aim is to equip professionals with the necessary tools and knowledge to effectively drive sustainability and build greater resilience within their organisations."

Sapics president Thato Moloi adds: "The ESG conference serves as a crucial platform to explore in detail how robust and well-integrated ESG strategies can significantly strengthen supply chains, ensuring they are not only sustainable and adaptable but also contribute meaningfully to the broader economic growth of Africa."

Registration for the event is open via the conference portal, with early booking recommended.