    Africa's top health official presses US to resume health aid

    By Jennifer Rigby
    6 Feb 2025
    6 Feb 2025
    Africa's leading public health official will write to the US Secretary of State on Thursday to highlight how the US aid freeze is threatening the lives of people across the continent and efforts to contain disease outbreaks that could ultimately impact Americans.
    Laurent Muschel, HERA Director General, and Jean Kaseya, Africa CDC Director General, stand near mpox vaccines as first batches arrive at N'Djili International Airport in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, 5 September 2024. Reuters/Justin Makangara/File Photo
    Laurent Muschel, HERA Director General, and Jean Kaseya, Africa CDC Director General, stand near mpox vaccines as first batches arrive at N'Djili International Airport in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, 5 September 2024. Reuters/Justin Makangara/File Photo

    Jean Kaseya, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), will raise concerns with Marco Rubio about the impact on patients with diseases like HIV and the risk of an mpox pandemic also fuelled by conflict in eastern Congo, he told Reuters.

    "When I got the information about the pause ...I was alarmed," Kaseya said. "How can we respond to all of the ongoing outbreaks if we don't have funding?”

    Kaseya wrote to African leaders over the weekend warning that without urgent intervention to plug the financial gaps caused by the US freeze and other governments cutting aid budgets there could be an additional 2-4 million deaths from preventable diseases a year on the continent.

    "This pause will not just affect Africa but also the U," he said, warning that disease outbreaks will spread further without fully-funded efforts to stop them.

    Conflict was also threatening the health response in parts of Africa, Kaseya added, which he included in both letters.

    Fighting in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has impacted the mpox response as well as measles and cholera outbreaks, he said. For example, millions of doses of mpox vaccines, including doses donated by Japan for children, are stuck in Kinshasa because of the security situation in Goma.

    "The US and others don't have to forget the lessons of Covid. When you don't open your eyes to something ongoing in Africa, we can have a mutation of the virus that will become a pandemic and affect all of us," said Kaseya.

    The US aid pause and funding freeze means Africa CDC is short around $200m for its efforts to fight mpox, he said, part of the $1.1bn originally pledged.

    For this and other efforts the aid freeze must be lifted quickly, he said, although he thanked Rubio for the waiver put in place for lifesaving aid and the President's Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar).

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Jennifer Rigby

    Reporting by Jennifer Rigby; editing by Ros Russell
    Let's do Biz