A day of prestige: Johnnie Walker Blue Polo unites icons of fashion, whisky and polo in Johannesburg

The highly anticipated return of the Johnnie Walker Blue Polo on Sunday, 8 June, transformed the heart of Sandton into a dazzling celebration of rare craftsmanship, bold fashion, and timeless sophistication. Set against the glittering skyline of Africa’s richest square mile, the event brought together polo enthusiasts, whisky lovers, celebrities, and cultural tastemakers for an unforgettable afternoon that blended sport, style, and storytelling, all under the banner of Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

Upon arrival, guests were welcomed with signature Johnnie Walker Blue Label cocktails, setting an elevated tone for what would become an immersive journey into the world of Blue Label, one defined by excellence, elegance, and experiential richness.

“On behalf of Johnnie Walker Blue Label, we are honoured to welcome our guests to an afternoon where legacy meets contemporary luxury, this event is a celebration of excellence, a convergence of whisky, fashion, and sport, curated to honour the rare craft of Blue Label and the cultural icons who continue to inspire and shape the future,” said Mpimy Mashimbye, senior brand manager Reserve Scotch (South, West and Central Africa).

The event was graced by some of South Africa’s most influential figures, a reflection of the brand’s deep connection to those driving local culture forward. Among the high-profile guests was fashion designer Mmuso Maxwell, who collaborated with Johnnie Walker Blue Label to dress the brand’s official Blue influencers, offering a stunning display of contemporary African design. Also showcasing their creative flair was BamCollective, known for their bold, avant-garde fashion perspective.

Bringing further star power to the afternoon were Sarah Langa, Natasha Joubert, Siya Bunny, and former Bafana Bafana footballer Teko Modise, the official Johnnie Walker Blue influencers who embodied the brand’s prestige and style with effortless charisma

The event featured a curated line-up of immersive experiences that allowed guests to explore the depth of Johnnie Walker Blue Label through every sense:

A polo-inspired fashion showcase staged in elegant stables, where equestrian heritage met high fashion.



The Blue Label Discovery Lounge, where guests were guided through a personalised whisky tasting journey featuring ambient visuals, immersive soundscapes, and rare storytelling.



A bespoke personalisation station, offering engraved miniature Blue Label bottles – a lasting memento of an exceptional day.



Styled content zones throughout the venue, from horse-led photo moments to high-design backdrops, provided picture-perfect opportunities to capture the elegance of the day.

More than just a polo match, the Johnnie Walker Blue Polo was a celebration of legacy, culture, and aspiration. Every element from fashion and sport to whisky and design came together to reflect the Blue Label ethos.

