Checkers rolls out the new Sixty60 app with enhanced features

Checkers has rolled out the new Sixty60 app to millions of shoppers across the country following months of testing. The app has a refined layout and user interface, and multi-factor authentication to enhance security.

In addition to the wide range of groceries and essentials, the new app offers shoppers in eligible areas precision delivery of products from selected Checkers Hyper stores nationwide.

Over 10,000 larger general merchandise products are now available for same day delivery, within precise 60-minute time slots, allowing customers to avoid lengthy waits and inconvenient all-day delivery times usually associated with household items.

“After intensive development, we’re confident that the next iteration of Sixty60 will again disrupt online retail in South Africa. Our precision delivery promise has been designed around our customers, which means no more waiting at home all day for your general merchandise order to arrive. Customers choose the 60-minute time slot for their Hyper delivery to arrive and can track the order in real-time as it gets delivered in a flash,” says Neil Schreuder, chief of strategy and innovation for the Shoprite Group.

“Our homegrown innovation teams are powering our drive to become Africa’s most profitable omnichannel retailer,” continues Schreuder.

With general merchandise household products now being offered on-demand nationwide, Checkers Sixty60 has also just introduced 2,500 additional premium products – available exclusively on the Sixty60 app - for delivery in Cape Town.

This includes 100 new brands such as Apple, Dyson, Thule, Smeg, Samsung, and Harmon Kardon with more being added over the coming months.

The national rollout of the extended premium ranges will follow a phased approach and is currently available in the following areas in Cape Town: Kuils River, Brackenfell, Durbanville, Bellville, Goodwood, Edgemead, Milnerton, Century City, Table View, Blouberg, Parklands, Rondebosch, Observatory, Gardens, Sea Point and Camps Bay.

“With the new Sixty60 app, we’re again raising the bar for online shopping in South Africa and further demonstrating our commitment to customers who demand more convenience and improved access to premium products,” says Schreuder

Hyper products on Sixty60 qualify for free delivery until the end of 2024 as part of the launch.