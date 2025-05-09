AMIE urges government to adopt regionalised response to avian flu outbreak in Brazil

The Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (AMIE) calls for a considered and collaborative approach from the South African government following the recent outbreak of avian influenza (bird flu) in Brazil, which supplies over 84% of South Africa's poultry imports.

Rather than imposing a blanket ban on all poultry imports from Brazil, AMIE is proposing the government consider a regionalisation strategy that restricts imports only from the specific affected region/s in a country, as recommended by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

This approach has already been announced by Japan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Philippines in response to the outbreak in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul.

AMIE CEO, Imameleng Mothebe, said: “A full ban on Brazilian poultry imports to South Africa will have devastating consequences for the South African poultry meat processors and consumers, particularly the most vulnerable in our society. Imported poultry not only fills the country’s poultry consumption gap, but provides the necessary competition to ensure that prices are kept in check. Chicken is the most affordable protein source for many South Africans, and a disruption in the supply of poultry products, including bone-in chicken and mechanically deboned meat (MDM), will significantly drive up prices and impact food security.”

Brazil supplies 92% of all imported MDM to South Africa, with an average of 18,000 metric tonnes imported monthly over the last 12 months, which is vital in the production of processed meat products such as polonies, sausages etc. Additionally, Brazil accounts for 73% of all other poultry products imported into the country. South Africa does not produce commercial MDM locally, and there are no viable alternative markets to replace the volume currently imported from Brazil.

Poultry products, including MDM, bone-in pieces, and other affordable cuts, are staples for many South African families. A blanket ban on Brazilian imports will lead to sharp increases in the prices of these products, pushing them out of reach for many, particularly those in low-income communities. This would exacerbate food insecurity at a time when consumers are already facing high inflation and economic pressures. Coupled with this is the potential job losses arising from the unavailability of MDM product required to keep the meat processing facilities running.

Adopting a regionalisation approach, in line with global best practices, would allow South Africa to continue importing safe poultry products from unaffected regions in Brazil. This targeted measure will mitigate risks while ensuring that the flow of vital protein sources to South African consumers is maintained. Brazil’s contribution to South Africa’s poultry market is crucial not only for MDM but for a range of poultry products consumed across the economic spectrum. AMIE believes this approach strikes the right balance between safeguarding public health, protecting jobs and consumers from spiralling food costs. Regionalisation is a well established concept, approved by the WOAH.

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development’s slow pace in reopening other closed markets following avian flu outbreaks adds to AMIE’s concerns.

Mothebe said: “We cannot afford to cut off our primary supply market without a viable alternative in place. The stakes are simply too high for South African consumers. Poultry import markets in France, several US states, and the Netherlands remain closed to South Africa long after their respective outbreaks have been contained. This delay in decision-making places further strain on local supply and drives up consumer costs.”

AMIE is urging the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development to work collaboratively with industry stakeholders to develop an effective, transparent, and expedited response that prioritises consumer protection and food security.

“We are committed to engaging with government to find a sustainable and balanced solution that serves the best interests of South Africa,” concluded Mothebe.



