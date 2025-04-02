Marketing & Media Artificial Intelligence
    Marketing & Media Artificial Intelligence

    Smart designers use AI to escape expensive ad campaign shoot

    Masslink, has become the new kid on the block, curating AI-driven B2B solutions. Today they announce their latest partnership with AdCreative.ai, an innovative tool designed to revolutionise digital advertising.
    Issued by Masslink
    2 Apr 2025
    2 Apr 2025
    Smart designers use AI to escape expensive ad campaign shoot

    This integration aims to help South African B2B communities streamline ad creation, boost engagement through artificial intelligence. With just one product image you are able to produce unlimited photoshoots and video clips of your product-in-scene.

    Smart designers use AI to escape expensive ad campaign shoot

    How to get started with AdCreative.ai

    • Sign up – register at AdCreative.ai.
    • Exclusive offer – use our link to get 40% off your first year!
    • Set brand guidelines – define and upload your brand’s visual identity for consistent, on-brand ads.
    • Define goals – choose your target audience and objectives to let AI optimize your ad strategy.

    Special offer – get 40% off AdCreative.ai

    As part of our commitment to innovation, Masslink’s newsletter subscribers can access an exclusive 40% discount on AdCreative.ai. Simply visit Masslink.co.za to join the newsletter for latest intelligent B2B tools.

    Let's do Biz