Smart designers use AI to escape expensive ad campaign shoot

Masslink, has become the new kid on the block, curating AI-driven B2B solutions. Today they announce their latest partnership with AdCreative.ai, an innovative tool designed to revolutionise digital advertising.

This integration aims to help South African B2B communities streamline ad creation, boost engagement through artificial intelligence. With just one product image you are able to produce unlimited photoshoots and video clips of your product-in-scene.

How to get started with AdCreative.ai

Set brand guidelines – define and upload your brand's visual identity for consistent, on-brand ads.



Define goals – choose your target audience and objectives to let AI optimize your ad strategy.

