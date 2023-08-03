AAXO introduces 2023/24 board

The Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO) introduced its 2023/24 board at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 1 August 2023.

Source: © 123rf 123rf AAXO introduced its 2023/24 board at its AGM

The newly appointed board members represent a diverse array of companies and expertise, showcasing AAXO’s commitment to fostering collaboration and promoting excellence in the African events industry.

Board members 2023/24

Chair: Devi Paulsen-Abbott, Energy Capital & Power



Vice chair: Gary Corin, Specialised Exhibitions (a division of the Montgomery Group)



Treasurer: James Bull, Informa Group



Spokesperson / immediate past chair: Projeni Pather, Exposure Marketing



Tracy Gounden, Messe Frankfurt (director)



Chanelle Hingston, Vuka Group (director)



Adele Hartdegen, Dogan Events (director)



Joshua Low, dmg events (director)



Tiisetso Tau, Synergy Business Events (director)



Cornelle du Preez, Gallagher Convention Centre (venue committee chair)

The board members, each accomplished leaders in their respective organisations, will bring their collective expertise and vision to drive AAXO's initiatives, uplift the events industry, and foster international partnerships and collaborations for the benefit of Africa.

“AAXO expresses our gratitude to the outgoing board members for their dedication and contributions to the association's growth over the previous term. We appreciate the unwavering support of all of our members and partners in supporting us in driving the economic growth of our continent through events,” says Devi Paulsen-Abbott, chairperson of AAXO.

Building Back Better

Paulsen-Abbott reflected on the mission of the association for 2022/2023, Building Back Better, showcasing how AAXO achieved results in building a thriving industry following the effects of the pandemic with the help of its members.

Looking at the 2023/2024 year, AAXO will focus on driving the messaging that exhibitions are the most powerful face-to-face marketing channel, driving the growth of the industry across the marketing sector and through government outreach to relevant departments.

Returning in the first quarter of 2024 will be the annual Roar Awards, aimed at recognising and acknowledging merit in exhibition organisation, exhibitor participation and service excellence.

The AGM addressed the current state of the African events industry and brought together industry leaders, stakeholders, and key players to discuss pressing issues and opportunities within the events sector across the continent.