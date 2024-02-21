Industries

    H&M South Africa and Superbalist celebrate 1 year partnership

    21 Feb 2024
    21 Feb 2024
    H&M South Africa marks the one-year anniversary of its collaboration with fashion e-commerce retailer, Superbalist. This partnership, initiated on 22 February 2023, has seamlessly merged H&M's elevated fashion with Superbalist's online experience, bringing fashion at the best price closer to the fingertips of online shoppers across the country.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    By joining Superbalist’s curated world of brands, customers have enjoyed the convenience of shopping thousands of fashion-forward H&M styles online for all, as well as modern interior décor from H&M Home.

    H&M South Africa goes online in partnership with Superbalist
    H&M South Africa goes online in partnership with Superbalist

    15 Dec 2022

    Online customers have benefitted from access to exclusive H&M drops on Superbalist, including selected H&M Studio collections, the brand’s most fashion-forward offering. In addition, H&M’s designer collaborations were available online for the first time in South Africa as a result of the partnership. H&M’s collab collections with Rich Mnisi, Mugler and Rabanne were all available to shop on Superbalist last year.

    H&M collaborates with South African fashion designer, Rich Mnisi
    H&M collaborates with South African fashion designer, Rich Mnisi

    29 Jun 2023

    Caroline Nelson, country manager for H&M South Africa, reflects on the partnership milestone, stating, "We’re delighted to commemorate a year of online shopping with Superbalist, extending H&M’s commitment to sustainable growth in South Africa. This partnership has not only made our affordable, quality fashion more accessible but has also reinforced our brand presence beyond our physical stores across the country."

    H&M opened its first store in South Africa in 2015, and the brand has grown to include 32 stores in the country. The partnership with Superbalist has served to enhance the accessibility of H&M's offerings to a broader audience thanks to the online platform’s wide reach.

    Superbalist offers flexible payment methods and delivery nationwide, as well as convenient order pickup options at over 100 Takealot Pickup Points located across the country.

    “As a curator of the world’s leading brands, H&M was an obvious choice to partner with. Our relationship with the brand has allowed us to cater to a wide range of customers and offer quality fashion at great value. This aligns with our continuous pursuit of customer centricity. We will continue to make H&M more accessible to South Africans, no matter the location. We are proud to celebrate one year together and look forward to a successful future,” says David Cohen, CEO of Superbalist.

