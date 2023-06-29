H&M collaborates with South African fashion designer, Rich Mnisi

H&M's print collaboration with South African fashion designer, Rich Mnisi, will be available at selected H&M stores in South Africa and Superbalist.com from 27 July 2023.

“The Rich Mnisi and H&M collaboration is a project initiated to promote the local design industry within South Africa," says Caroline Nelson, country manager, H&M South Africa.

H&M has a long history of designer collaborations, she adds.

"For nearly two decades, H&M has been democratising high-fashion by offering customers the chance to own special pieces of high-end designers and we are thrilled to partner with Rich Mnisi on the next collection."

Extend the accessibility

Rich Mnisi is one of the African continent’s most prolific creatives. The creative director & fashion designer grew up pop-culture obsessed, with strong cultural roots of his own as a proud member of South Africa's Tsonga tribe and as a member of a family with strong, inspiring matriarchs.

This background has served as a key inspiration in his contemporary work, from fashion collections worn by Beyoncé, Ciara and Naomi Campbell to a furniture design collection exhibited internationally.

“We wanted to extend the accessibility of our designs to more people who have been so vocally supportive of my team and I as well as the work we do with this brand. I am so grateful for everything we have and the people who have helped us make that happen, and this collection with H&M helps us show love to them,” says Rich Mnisi.

The collection is made from more sustainably sourced materials including cotton pieces that are made of 100% in-conversion cotton - fibre grown by farmers converting to organic farming.

The Rich Mnisi and H&M collection features original streetwear designs paired with iconic Rich Mnisi illustrations, inlcuding high-quality basics with relaxed and oversized fits.

Styles come in six seasonal colours, with an autumnal palette made up by warm shades of brown, orange, and beige, also including black and grey mélange.

The collection is gender-neutral and available in sizes XS – XL. H&M Rich