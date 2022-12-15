H&M South Africa goes online in partnership with Superbalist

H&M fashion and homeware will finally be available to shop online in South Africa from early 2023, following a new partnership struck with local e-commerce giant Superbalist.

Source: Supplied

The move online is set to complement H&M's physical retail presence which currently comprises 28 stores across the country.

"South Africa is a growth market with large potential, and we look forward to making our brand available to new customers across the country," says Caroline Nelson, country manager, H&M South Africa.

H&M says it will offer a wide range of products and its latest campaigns to its new online customers via Superbalist. This will include fashion for women, men, teens, kids and an assortment from H&M Home. Customers can expect to find everything from fashion pieces and accessories to unique designer collaborations, affordable wardrobe essentials and workout wear.

David Cohen, co-CEO of Superbalist, comments, "Our vision is to offer the world's best brands and widest choice of accessible fashion through the country's most convenient and efficient online fashion destination. We are so proud to welcome H&M to the family."