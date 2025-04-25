How to create a website landing page that converts

Here are some tips to create the perfect website landing page:

1. Write good content

Your content copy needs to speak directly to the audience your online ad is targeting. Start strong with a headline that solves a pain point or paints a better future. Follow it up with a sub-headline that explains how your product or service delivers on that promise. Then, add compelling body copy that backs it all up. Remember, people skim, so keep it short and benefits-focussed.

2. Bring in eye-catching visuals

Pair your copy with visuals that grab attention and reinforce your message. Use white space smartly and don’t underestimate the power of video – studies show landing page stats video can boost conversions by up to 80%. Use imagery that evokes emotion or shows your product in action, as it adds context and can help to strengthen your pitch.

3. Build trust with social proof

Today’s consumers are savvy – and sceptical. Back up your claims with social proof. Think testimonials, reviews, awards, or metrics like “Best seller”, “Over 5,000 sold”, or “Sold out 3 times this year.” Remember to add logos of reputable brands you’ve worked with, or media outlets that have featured you, if applicable. These trust signals make a difference.

4.Focus on functionality

If your page is slow to load or not mobile-friendly, you’re losing conversions. Prioritise performance with reliable, fast web hosting, and design for mobile-first. Also, make sure your page is SEO-optimised and avoid bloated scripts that drag down speed.

5. Create an irresistible offer

Give your visitors a reason to act. Whether it’s a limited-time discount, a freebie, or helpful insights, make it feel too good to pass up. Bundles, early-bird access, or time-sensitive deals can also boost urgency and appeal. Test different offers until you find what works.

6. Create a compelling Call To Action (CTA)

Your Call To Action should clearly guide users to take the next step. Use action-driven wording like “Shop now – limited stock!”, “Download before the offer ends”, or “Claim your free trial today.” Make the CTA button pop with bold colours and position it above the fold.

Quick tip: Keep any forms short and sweet. Too many fields can hurt your conversion rate.

7. Test, track, and tweak

Landing pages rarely convert perfectly on the first go. Test, measure, and improve. Once your page is live, let it run for a few weeks, then look at your data. Calculate your conversion rate (no. of visitors divided by the no. of actions taken) and use tools like heat maps or scroll tracking to see what’s working, and what’s not. Run A/B tests to compare changes. Sometimes even minor tweaks (like changing a button label or image) can lead to major results.

Partner with Domains.co.za for ultra-fast, secure, and reliable Web Hosting designed to boost performance.



