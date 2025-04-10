Domains.co.za first to launch free domain transfer lock for .co.za customers

Domain names have become prime targets for malicious activity. Through domain hijacking, criminals take control of a domain to redirect traffic, steal data or demand ransom. This loss of ownership can result in serious disruption, financial loss, and brand damage.

Until now, Domain Transfer Lock has only been available on international domains. Thanks to a recent update from the ZA Registry Consortium (ZARC), this essential protection can now be applied to .co.za, .org.za, .net.za, and .web.za domains – and Domains.co.za is the first to implement it for its customers.

Key benefits of the Domain Transfer Lock:

Stops unauthorised domain transfers.



Guards against domain hijacking.



Free for all Domains.co.za customers with .co.za, .org.za, .net.za, and .web.za domains.

How it works:

Customers log in to their Domains.co.za Client Portal and activate/deactivate the Domain Lock for each domain.



When a domain is locked, it cannot be transferred unless the lock is manually removed.



Any attempt to transfer a locked domain will be automatically blocked.

As of 1 April 2025, Domains.co.za has automatically enabled Domain Transfer Lock on all current and new .co.za, .org.za, .net.za, and .web.za domains, except those already undergoing transfer.

By activating Domain Transfer Lock by default, Domains.co.za is proactively safeguarding South African businesses, startups, and individuals against a growing wave of domain-related threats. This added layer of protection ensures customers retain complete control over their domains and reduces the risk of fraud, downtime, and reputational damage.



