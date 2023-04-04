Ezra Ndolo promoted to managing director, dentsu Tanzania

Dentsu Africa is pleased to announce the promotion of Ezra Munene Ndolo from integrated client director to managing director of dentsu Tanzania. This strategic move underscores dentsu's commitment to fostering leadership excellence and driving growth in the Tanzanian market.

Ezra Munene Ndolo, newly appointed managing director of dentsu Tanzania

Ndolo brings significant strategic marketing leadership to his new role as managing director of dentsu Tanzania. He has a track record of delivering impactful brand and product marketing campaigns and has a comprehensive background spanning CPG, telecommunications, automotive, banking, media, sports, and technology industries.

He has proven himself to be an accomplished brand and marketing manager with core strengths in media and marketing strategy, planning, and campaign management.

Commenting on the appointment, Lana Marais, group operations director, dentsu Africa: “This promotion is a testament to Ezra's exceptional leadership and dedication, which have been instrumental in driving our significant growth in the market. Over the past few years, Ezra has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence, contributing to our remarkable progress in market penetration, customer engagement, and overall business performance. We are confident that under Ezra's leadership, the team in Tanzania will continue to thrive and achieve even greater success, further solidifying dentsu's presence in the market.”

With Ezra Ndolo at the helm, dentsu Tanzania is poised to continue its chapter of innovation and growth. Ezra stated: "I’m eager to lead dentsu Tanzania into the future, empowering our people to push boundaries, innovate, and deliver value to our clients in an ever-evolving market."

His leadership will undoubtedly drive the team to new heights, reinforcing dentsu's commitment to excellence and market leadership in Tanzania.



