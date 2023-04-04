Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Show more
Advertise your job vacancies
Jobs
- Senior Copywriter Johannesburg
- Moderator Pretoria
- Telesales Executive Johannesburg
- Account Director Cape Town
- Accounts Receivable Manager Johannesburg
- Mid-Weight Copywriter Johannesburg
- Divisional Art Director Cape Town
- DTP Art Director Cape Town
- Head of SEO Cape Town
- Account Manager Cape Town
Ezra Ndolo promoted to managing director, dentsu Tanzania
Dentsu Africa is pleased to announce the promotion of Ezra Munene Ndolo from integrated client director to managing director of dentsu Tanzania. This strategic move underscores dentsu's commitment to fostering leadership excellence and driving growth in the Tanzanian market.
Ezra Munene Ndolo, newly appointed managing director of dentsu Tanzania
Ndolo brings significant strategic marketing leadership to his new role as managing director of dentsu Tanzania. He has a track record of delivering impactful brand and product marketing campaigns and has a comprehensive background spanning CPG, telecommunications, automotive, banking, media, sports, and technology industries.
He has proven himself to be an accomplished brand and marketing manager with core strengths in media and marketing strategy, planning, and campaign management.
Commenting on the appointment, Lana Marais, group operations director, dentsu Africa: “This promotion is a testament to Ezra's exceptional leadership and dedication, which have been instrumental in driving our significant growth in the market. Over the past few years, Ezra has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence, contributing to our remarkable progress in market penetration, customer engagement, and overall business performance. We are confident that under Ezra's leadership, the team in Tanzania will continue to thrive and achieve even greater success, further solidifying dentsu's presence in the market.”
With Ezra Ndolo at the helm, dentsu Tanzania is poised to continue its chapter of innovation and growth. Ezra stated: "I’m eager to lead dentsu Tanzania into the future, empowering our people to push boundaries, innovate, and deliver value to our clients in an ever-evolving market."
His leadership will undoubtedly drive the team to new heights, reinforcing dentsu's commitment to excellence and market leadership in Tanzania.
Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
- Ezra Ndolo promoted to managing director, dentsu Tanzania01 Apr 08:26
- Dentsu and SAB unlock smarter, AI-powered YouTube buying with Google’s VRC20 Mar 12:00
- Dentsu Creative scores second win under Pepkor umbrella with FoneYam19 Mar 10:55
- Struggling with data, budgets, and effectiveness? Discover Merkury11 Mar 08:19
- The AI revolution in search: How to stay visible in a changing digital landscape10 Mar 12:25
Related
Dentsu celebrates the appointment of Chishimba Musonda as managing director in Zambia 14 Dec 2023 Dentsu Africa triumphs with gold at the prestigious Northstar Awards 15 Jun 2023 Dentsu announces new group operations director SSA 5 Jun 2023 Ezra Munene Ndolo joins dentsu Tanzania as integrated client director 4 Apr 2023