Marketing & Media Design
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuPrimedia BroadcastingHelmOgilvy South AfricaThe Publicity WorkshopSunshinegunBroad MediaAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingHavas JohannesburgMotherland OMNiMediamarkBrandfundiKantarIgnition GroupMachine_Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Dentsu Creative Design declares war on mediocrity: Craft isn’t just a skill – it’s a revolution

    Issued by Dentsu
    14 Feb 2025
    14 Feb 2025
    In an industry where ‘good enough’ is too often the standard, Dentsu Creative Design (DCD) is here to disrupt, defy, and redefine. Launching as a centre of excellence where design meets digital, heart meets brain, and craft meets tech, DCD is not just another creative agency – it’s a manifesto against mediocrity.
    Dentsu Creative Design declares war on mediocrity: Craft isn&#x2019;t just a skill &#x2013; it&#x2019;s a revolution

    “Craft isn’t a skill; it’s a mindset, a discipline, a revolution,” says Roxana Ravjee, CEO of Dentsu SA. “We’re here to challenge the ordinary, dismantle the predictable, and build something extraordinary. And with Brandt Botes at the helm, a creative design genius with an unmatched ability to cut through the clutter, he uncovers the true essence of a brand – who they are, what they say, and how they connect with their audience.”

    DCD’s ethos is simple but uncompromising: strategic creativity fuelled by craft, technology, and a relentless pursuit of brilliance. The studio brings together the best minds across design, digital innovation, and storytelling, ensuring that every brand, campaign, and digital experience doesn’t just exist – it resonates.

    From cutting-edge brand identity work to immersive digital experiences, DCD operates at the intersection of bold ideas and breakthrough execution. The company is set to partner with brands that refuse to settle, collaborating on work that demands attention, earns loyalty, and shapes culture.

    “Technology is only as powerful as the ideas that drive it,” adds Brandt Botes, head of DCD. “That’s why we blend innovation with insight, art with algorithms, and strategy with soul. We don’t just create – we craft with purpose.”

    With its official launch, DCD is sending a clear message to the industry: the era of the ordinary is over. Welcome to the revolution.

    Read more: Brandt Botes, DCD, dentsu SA, Roxana Ravjee
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz