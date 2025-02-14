Subscribe & Follow
Dentsu Creative Design declares war on mediocrity: Craft isn’t just a skill – it’s a revolution
“Craft isn’t a skill; it’s a mindset, a discipline, a revolution,” says Roxana Ravjee, CEO of Dentsu SA. “We’re here to challenge the ordinary, dismantle the predictable, and build something extraordinary. And with Brandt Botes at the helm, a creative design genius with an unmatched ability to cut through the clutter, he uncovers the true essence of a brand – who they are, what they say, and how they connect with their audience.”
DCD’s ethos is simple but uncompromising: strategic creativity fuelled by craft, technology, and a relentless pursuit of brilliance. The studio brings together the best minds across design, digital innovation, and storytelling, ensuring that every brand, campaign, and digital experience doesn’t just exist – it resonates.
From cutting-edge brand identity work to immersive digital experiences, DCD operates at the intersection of bold ideas and breakthrough execution. The company is set to partner with brands that refuse to settle, collaborating on work that demands attention, earns loyalty, and shapes culture.
“Technology is only as powerful as the ideas that drive it,” adds Brandt Botes, head of DCD. “That’s why we blend innovation with insight, art with algorithms, and strategy with soul. We don’t just create – we craft with purpose.”
With its official launch, DCD is sending a clear message to the industry: the era of the ordinary is over. Welcome to the revolution.
