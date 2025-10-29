South Africa
    Dentsu Wisdom Podcast explores human-centred design and meaningful brand connection with Debbie Millman

    The Dentsu Wisdom Podcast is proud to release a compelling new episode featuring acclaimed designer, writer, and educator Debbie Millman, host of the award-winning podcast Design Matters. In conversation with Brandt Botes, Head of Design, Dentsu Creative. Debbie shares insights into how brands can connect with people on a deeply human level, creating meaning, trust, and lasting impact.
    Issued by Dentsu
    29 Oct 2025
    29 Oct 2025
    Throughout the episode, Millman reflects on her journey from drawing a detailed map of Manhattan as a child to becoming a global thought leader in design and branding. She shares candid perspectives on resilience, failure, and the importance of hope in creative work, emphasising the role of authenticity and empathy in building meaningful brands.

    At the heart of the conversation is the idea that brands are more than products or logos they are living expressions of human values. Millman explores how designers and communicators can construct narratives that resonate, align with moral principles, and genuinely make a difference in people’s lives. The discussion also touches on lessons from past rebranding challenges, including Tropicana, highlighting how connection and trust are earned, not assumed.

    “The brands that succeed today are the ones that truly understand people,” says Millman. “They are thoughtful, empathetic, and capable of creating meaning beyond the product itself.”

    This episode is essential listening for anyone who believes that at the core of great branding lies human connection, purpose, and the courage to be authentic.

    Listen to the episode.

    Dentsu, Brandt Botes, Debbie Millman
    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
    Let's do Biz