Dentsu X: Shaping the future of experiences

At dentsu X, we don’t just create experiences – we craft moments that matter. Moments that speak to the heart of consumer motivations and drive measurable growth for businesses. With South Africa joining our other sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) markets, we bring a deep understanding of the region’s diverse cultural fabric. But we also look beyond the immediate – beyond events, beyond culture, beyond borders. Dentsu X: Experience Beyond.

Our approach doesn’t just meet expectations; it exceeds them. We are redefining the way brands connect with consumers by leveraging the full power of media, creativity, technology, data, culture, and content to deliver transformative experiences that extend beyond traditional platforms.

A game-changing partnership

We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with one of the biggest names in the digital engagement space. As part of this collaboration, dentsu X will manage and execute all creator events across South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya. This partnership marks a major milestone in our SSA expansion, enabling us to scale across the continent while reinforcing our position as a leader in innovative consumer engagement.

Roxana Ravjee, CEO of dentsu South Africa, shared her excitement about this partnership: “Managing such a significant project speaks volumes about our capability to deliver impactful, culturally relevant experiences at scale. This is a key moment in our journey in Africa, and we look forward to pushing the boundaries of engagement with brands across the continent.

"Dentsu X has a singular purpose – to architect personalised experiences that go beyond and deliver business results for our clients. By integrating diverse capabilities from across the dentsu network, we challenge industry standards and focus on innovation. We create transformational experiences that drive business growth.”

The power of integration

At the heart of dentsu X’s approach is integration. We fuse media, creative, technology, data, and content into a cohesive force that drives impactful experiences. This synergy enables us to deliver personalised solutions that resonate deeply with consumers, ensuring that brands harness each component to create meaningful interactions throughout the consumer journey.

Innovation that drives growth

Our singular purpose is to architect personalised experiences that deliver tangible business results. We leverage dentsu’s diverse capabilities to challenge the status quo and focus on innovation. We don’t just elevate brand messaging – we create experiences that drive sustainable growth.

Dawn Rowlands, CEO of dentsu Africa, explains: “In Africa, where the digital landscape is rapidly evolving, our ability to combine creativity, technology, and cultural insight is key to driving success. Dentsu X allows us to bring all this together in a way that is truly transformative for brands across the continent.”

Beyond media, beyond expectations

In today’s landscape, the conventional is no longer enough. At dentsu X, we go beyond – beyond media, beyond expectations, and beyond borders. Our approach is designed to drive stronger, more authentic growth for our clients, helping them exceed their goals and shape the future of engagement.



