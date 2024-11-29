Chemical industry gets 7% increase in new bargaining agreement

The headline feature is a sector-wide salary increase of 7%, effective from 1 January 2025, which is intended to cushion workers against inflationary pressures and improve their financial well-being.

This adjustment is a token of the industry's commitment to fair compensation while acknowledging current economic realities.

The agreement also introduces several amendments to leave provisions, further prioritising employee well-being and work-life balance:

Parental leave: Both mothers and fathers will benefit from improved parental leave. Fathers are now entitled to 10 consecutive days of paternity leave, while maternity leave has been extended to 16 weeks.

Study leave: Employees pursuing further education will receive five additional days of study leave annually, encouraging upskilling and aligning with the industry's focus on skills development.

Family responsibility leave: Workers can now take an additional three days of leave to care for ill family members or handle family emergencies.

Investing in skills development

A key component of the agreement is a focus on equipping employees with future-ready skills.

Employers are now mandated to allocate 1.5% of their annual payroll to approved skills development programs, including technical certifications, safety training, and leadership development courses.

To bridge the skills gap and provide practical experience, companies will be required to support a minimum of two learnerships or internships per 100 employees annually.

There is a joint fund that has been established to provide financial assistance to workers pursuing relevant vocational or academic qualifications.

Industry impact

These amendments signal the chemical industry's commitment to modernising its workforce policies and fostering sustainable growth.

Employers stand to benefit from a more skilled and motivated workforce, while employees gain improved conditions and opportunities for career advancement.