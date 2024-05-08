Automotive Manufacturing & Parts
    Goodyear confirms closure of Kariega plant as Numsa vows to fight job losses

    Goodyear South Africa announced that it will close its 78-year-old Kariega tyre manufacturing plant by the end of this year, a move that could leave more than 900 workers unemployed.
    9 Jun 2025
    9 Jun 2025
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    Goodyear South Africa said it has initiated consultations under Section 189 of South Africa’s Labour Relations Act, a process that allows for engagement with unions and affected employees before final decisions are implemented.

    "Goodyear South Africa is launching a restructuring process in accordance with the provisions of the Labour Relations Act to address proposals regarding the closure of its manufacturing facility in South Africa and the realignment of certain sales, administration and general management functions," the company said in statements issued to South African media.

    Despite the plant closure, Goodyear said it will continue to operate its sales, distribution, and HiQ retail network in the country.

    The closure forms part of Goodyear’s Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) restructuring plan. The US-based tyre giant confirmed in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 5 June that it had “approved a proposed plan to close our manufacturing facility in Kariega.” The decision was formally taken on 2 June.

    Numsa dismay

    The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) reacted to the announcement with dismay, warning of deep social consequences for workers and the region.

    Numsa said it had received a Section 189 notice from Goodyear management on 6 June, formally placing 907 jobs on the line.

    "We are dismayed at Goodyear South Africa’s decision to discontinue its manufacturing plant in Uitenhage," Numsa said in a post on X.

    The union’s Eastern Cape regional secretary, Mziyanda Twani, said: "We are deeply worried about the impact on workers and their families… Uitenhage is becoming a ghost town, and it may not be easy to replace these jobs."

    Numsa has vowed to fight for fair severance packages and to explore alternatives to closure during the consultation process.

