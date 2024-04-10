Gauteng unveils new high-tech number plates

Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, has officially unveiled a new high-tech, tamper-proof provincial number plate system.

The new intelligent number plate system is a secure, traceable, and smart solution, incorporating tamper-evident decals, forensic QR codes, and a fully digitised back-end portal.

These technological enhancements are designed to combat vehicle theft, fraud, and cloning while improving road safety and empowering traffic law enforcement across the province.

Speaking at the launch of the new plates on Thursday, 5 June, the premier said the new system was a major step forward in the fight against criminality in the province.

“We are letting go of the old ways of fighting crime and introducing new ideas in this fight. With the help of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), we are now deploying a digital system that ensures we are able to account for every vehicle on our public roads.

“Those who are using fraudulent or duplicate number plates will have no space or time to drive on our roads,” he said at the launch held at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

The province has launched a high-calibre “weapon” in the fight against criminality and restoring order, he said.

Rollout and combatting crime

The system will be piloted using g-fleet vehicles affixed with the technologically advanced new number plates as part of the six-month stress testing project, before the provincial rollout.

This system is set to drastically improve the credibility of number plates and to enable license plate tracking within the value chain, from manufacturer to end user (vehicle owner).

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, highlighted that the launch represented a strategic provincial intervention to combat crime effectively and strengthen regulatory compliance.

She added that this was an important pillar in the broader Provincial Integrated Crime Prevention Strategy.

“By partnering with law enforcement agencies, metro police departments and the private sector, we are enhancing vehicle identification and traceability.

“These smart number plates will significantly reduce vehicle cloning, trafficking of stolen vehicles, and the use of falsified plates in criminal activities. It is about disrupting criminal networks and improving road safety,” the MEC said.

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to bolster traffic law enforcement, the Gauteng Provincial Government welcomed 96 officers from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

These additional “boots on the ground” officers will enhance visibility and strengthen crime-fighting efforts in the province.

“With these additional resources, the provincial government will also be able to undertake interventions to stabilise and manage taxi violence at identified hotspots, promote responsible road usage, and enhance traffic management,” the MEC said.