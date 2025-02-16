Energy & Mining Health & Safety
    Sisi Safety Wear wants to close mining gender gap

    16 Feb 2025
    16 Feb 2025
    Sisi Safety Wear is heading to Women in Mining Conference & Career Expo, scheduled for 19-21 February 2025. The company's presence shows its commitment to revolutionising safety standards for women in the mining industry. Recent industry statistics paint a concerning picture: while women now constitute 15% of the mining workforce, a staggering 85% work in ill-fitting safety shoes, and only 4% have access to properly fitted protective equipment.
    Sisi Safety Wear wants to close mining gender gap

    Sisi Safety Wear aims to address the critical safety gap through its innovative, female-first approach to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

    "The consequences of ill-fitting PPE for women are dire," explains Jamie-Lee Bishop from Sisi Safety Wear.

    "Unisex and men's designs compromise safety by restricting movement, hindering escape in emergencies, and increasing the risk of injury… this can be dangerous as working without any protection at all."

    The company's clothing features triple-stitched construction for durability, premium YKK zippers for reliability, and enhanced visibility through reflective tape.

    Their comprehensive collection includes specially designed safety jackets with narrower shoulders and accommodating bust fits, ergonomically tailored trousers and boilersuits, advanced fall protection systems, and an extensive range of 13 different footwear styles developed specifically for women's feet.

    Innovation at the core

    At the conference, Sisi Safety Wear will unveil its latest innovation - the Sisi Fuse safety boot.

    This boot offers 20KVA electrical resistance and features a PU/rubber sole designed for optimal comfort and durability.

    The boot represents a significant advancement in women's mining safety, combining superior protection with ergonomic design principles.

    Championing inclusion

    Beyond product innovation, Sisi Safety Wear is championing a broader movement for change in the industry.

    "Women in mining deserve safety gear that fits their bodies, upholds their dignity and meets their specific needs without compromise," Bishop emphasises.

    "Our goal is to educate, engage, and partner with industry leaders to drive meaningful change."

