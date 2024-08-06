WomensMonth: The rise of gender-specific PPE in construction

The fundamental reason is that men and women have different physical builds. Ill-fitting PPE can leave parts of the body exposed, creating safety hazards.
Gender-specific PPE ensures that women are equally protected as their male counterparts.
Absolutely. There's a noticeable improvement in confidence and work approach. The industry is slowly recognising the importance of catering to the unique needs of female workers, including those related to pregnancy.
We prioritise local manufacturing to create jobs and boost the South African economy. While we may not be the cheapest, we offer high-quality, durable garments that compete with imported products.
The decline of the South African textile industry has made sourcing some materials challenging. We balance local sourcing with importing to keep products affordable.
Fabric technology advancements often focus on high-volume men's PPE, but we ensure these benefits trickle down to the women's range.
We incorporate features like easy-to-use bathroom access flaps in boiler suits and longer jackets to ensure coverage and dignity for women.
There's growing interest, particularly from government sectors and the mining industry, driven by the increasing number of women entering these fields. However, cost remains a significant factor influencing procurement decisions.
While it's still a progressive shift, we see a steady increase in women entering these sectors. Private sector investments in scholarships and training programmes further contribute to this positive trend.
Embracing gender-specific PPE isn't just about safety; it's about fostering inclusivity and empowering women in the workplace. By providing tailored solutions, we create a more comfortable and equitable environment for everyone.
The industry must continue to prioritise education and awareness to drive positive change and advance gender equality.