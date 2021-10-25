WomensMonth: Isabel de Villiers on fashion as empowerment

Fashion design transcends the creation of beautiful garments; it embodies empowerment and self-expression. For Isabel de Villiers, founder of Isabel de Villiers Clothing, this journey started with a profound passion for art, her favorite school subject.

Isabel de Villiers, founder of Isabel de Villiers Clothing. Source: Supplied.

Opting for fashion as her canvas, she has turned countless 2D sketches into exquisite 3D garments that boost women's confidence. Her love for fashion design lies in watching her creations come alive and the positive influence they have on their wearers.

Navigating the fashion world as a woman presents its own set of challenges. De Villiers encountered skepticism when launching her business in her early 20s, but over the past 13 years, she has cultivated a brand known for its unique style and devoted clientele.

Her path has been marked by perseverance and the willingness to learn from costly lessons. Through determination, she has overcome these hurdles, establishing herself as a confident and successful entrepreneur.

In this Q&A, De Villiers reveals her journey from art student to successful fashion entrepreneur, sharing the challenges and triumphs along the way.

What inspired you to pursue a career in fashion design?

My love for art. It was my favourite subject in school. I choose fashion as my medium. It's transportive to design a 2D sketch and transform it into a 3D garment that gives women confidence. The best feeling in the world!

As a woman in the fashion industry, what have been some of the biggest challenges you've faced, and how did you overcome them?

Being underestimated. I started my business when I was in my early 20s. Thirteen years later I have developed a niche point of view and a signature style. It takes time to gain the confidence to run a successful creative business, There have been lots of difficult and expensive lessons learned along the way. I have overcome most challenges in my business with tenacity and perseverance.

SAFW SS22 Collections. Source: Supplied.

How do you approach leadership as a woman in the fashion industry?

I am a born leader. I really enjoy mentoring and supporting younger designers. It gives me a sense of purpose. Sharing skills, contacts and motivating designers when things get tough.

It's very important as a woman and a designer to make sure you have a tribe of women you surround yourself with who are brave, trailblazers and creative thinkers.

Which initiatives or projects within your brand are you most proud of, and why do you believe they were successful?

The Sijwa Project. I travelled to African Monarch Lodges in Namibia to train women in the local community. It's a very rural part of Namibia where women struggle to find employment and make a living. I trained them in hand embroidery, patternmaking and hosted a sewing workshop.

We used their skills and talent to produce items for our Fashion Week show and also included some of their hand embroidery in our summer collection.

This provided them with an income and the confidence to keep learning and perfecting their craft. Since the inception of the project, they have been making items sold in lodges across Namibia, items for private clients and for the local community.

I am very excited to return early next year to upskill and uplift the wonderful women of The Sijwa Project.

Isabel empowering Namibian women through The Sijwa Project. Source: Supplied.

What advice would you give to other women aspiring to succeed in the fashion industry?

Run a business, not just a brand.

Find a mentor and lean into their advice and lessons.

Find your fashion tribe. You are stronger together. Running a fashion label can be lonely. Get a tribe of women doing the same thing and create a network to share ideas, soundboard business decisions, share knowledge and create a community of support and encouragement.



What does Women’s Month mean to you, both personally and professionally?

Personally, it's a time to reflect on the trailblazers that shaped me and my journey. To tell the women in my life how proud I am of them. How happy I am to be surrounded by their light.

Professionally, it's a time to celebrate the insane number of powerful women we have in the fashion industry. Locally and internationally. It's such a privilege to be a woman.

Women's Month gives us a reminder to speak up, to stand up, to celebrate each other's success, and encourage one another to reach new heights and goals for the future women around the world.