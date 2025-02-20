Entries open for 2025 allfashion sourcing Young Designer Competition

allfashion sourcing Cape Town 2025, taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from 8-10 July 2025, is calling on designers to enter the Young Designer Competition.

This business-oriented marketplace for the textile and fashion industry combines African creativity, design, and manufacturing with international sourcing options.

Organised by Messe Frankfurt, allfashion sourcing Cape Town offers a distinctive platform for industry stakeholders. The event provides opportunities for networking, international sourcing, and manufacturing collaborations.

Attendees can engage in business matchmaking services, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings with potential partners, and participate in fashion shows to unveil their latest collections.

Celebrating African leadership in sustainability

The event is more than just an exhibition; it celebrates Africa's growing leadership in sustainability.

By showcasing advancements in sustainable manufacturing, circular design, and innovative technologies, allfashion sourcing Cape Town plays a vital role in shaping the future of the global textile and fashion industry.

Young Designer Competition 2025

A highlight of the event is the Young Designer Competition 2025, which offers emerging talents a platform to showcase their creativity.

The competition is open to designers graduating this year, those who have graduated within the past five years, or individuals currently in a design internship program. Prizes are valued at over R270,000, including a R15,000 cash prize for the winner and a Legal Business Toolkit designed by legal practitioners from ENSafrica, valued at R250,000. The runner-up will receive R5,000.

The ENSafrica Legal Business Toolkit, to be utilised within 12 months, includes:

Startup Amplifier Guide: A comprehensive "how-to" legal guide covering essential aspects for establishing and operating a small business, including tax, corporate governance, labour law, consumer protection, intellectual property, and Environmental Social Governance (ESG). Legal Services: Up to 10 hours of legal consultation to tailor selected agreements to the winner's specific needs. Basic Contracts: Templates such as a reciprocal confidentiality and non-disclosure agreement, standard employment agreement, intellectual property assignment agreement, website terms of use, e-commerce compliance checklist, website privacy policy, POPIA simplified guide, sustainability/ESG statement, and a purpose-driven memorandum of incorporation.





Finalists are required to complete a short business plan template provided by ENSafrica and submit it along with their garment by 30 June 2025.

For more, go to www.allfashionsourcing.com.