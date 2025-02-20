Retail Design & Manufacturing
    Entries open for 2025 allfashion sourcing Young Designer Competition

    20 Feb 2025
    20 Feb 2025
    allfashion sourcing Cape Town 2025, taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from 8-10 July 2025, is calling on designers to enter the Young Designer Competition.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    This business-oriented marketplace for the textile and fashion industry combines African creativity, design, and manufacturing with international sourcing options.

    Organised by Messe Frankfurt, allfashion sourcing Cape Town offers a distinctive platform for industry stakeholders. The event provides opportunities for networking, international sourcing, and manufacturing collaborations.

    Attendees can engage in business matchmaking services, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings with potential partners, and participate in fashion shows to unveil their latest collections.

    Celebrating African leadership in sustainability

    The event is more than just an exhibition; it celebrates Africa's growing leadership in sustainability.

    By showcasing advancements in sustainable manufacturing, circular design, and innovative technologies, allfashion sourcing Cape Town plays a vital role in shaping the future of the global textile and fashion industry.

    Young Designer Competition 2025

    A highlight of the event is the Young Designer Competition 2025, which offers emerging talents a platform to showcase their creativity.

    The competition is open to designers graduating this year, those who have graduated within the past five years, or individuals currently in a design internship program. Prizes are valued at over R270,000, including a R15,000 cash prize for the winner and a Legal Business Toolkit designed by legal practitioners from ENSafrica, valued at R250,000. The runner-up will receive R5,000.

    The ENSafrica Legal Business Toolkit, to be utilised within 12 months, includes:

    1. Startup Amplifier Guide: A comprehensive "how-to" legal guide covering essential aspects for establishing and operating a small business, including tax, corporate governance, labour law, consumer protection, intellectual property, and Environmental Social Governance (ESG).

    2. Legal Services: Up to 10 hours of legal consultation to tailor selected agreements to the winner's specific needs.

    3. Basic Contracts: Templates such as a reciprocal confidentiality and non-disclosure agreement, standard employment agreement, intellectual property assignment agreement, website terms of use, e-commerce compliance checklist, website privacy policy, POPIA simplified guide, sustainability/ESG statement, and a purpose-driven memorandum of incorporation.


    Finalists are required to complete a short business plan template provided by ENSafrica and submit it along with their garment by 30 June 2025.

    For more, go to www.allfashionsourcing.com.

    Let's do Biz