Danone introduces UltraMel Delight

Danone is introducing UltraMel Delight, a new dessert innovation in three various flavours: chocolate, vanilla, and caramel.

Image supplied

As a portfolio extension of the Ultramel custard, the new Ultramel Delight combines the product principles that have made Ultramel a much loved custard with flavour variations and convenient packaging.

Ultramel Delight has undergone multiple consumer tests, consistently achieving excellent scores across all attributes, including overall appearance, aroma, taste, and texture. Testing higher than its closest competitor, consumers particularly praised the rich and moreish taste of the chocolate variant.

Ultramel Delight is available in convenient 4 x 100g packs and is available at targeted retailers countrywide.