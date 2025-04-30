Retail FMCG
    Retail FMCG

    Danone introduces UltraMel Delight

    Danone is introducing UltraMel Delight, a new dessert innovation in three various flavours: chocolate, vanilla, and caramel.
    30 Apr 2025
    30 Apr 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    As a portfolio extension of the Ultramel custard, the new Ultramel Delight combines the product principles that have made Ultramel a much loved custard with flavour variations and convenient packaging.

    Ultramel Delight has undergone multiple consumer tests, consistently achieving excellent scores across all attributes, including overall appearance, aroma, taste, and texture. Testing higher than its closest competitor, consumers particularly praised the rich and moreish taste of the chocolate variant.

    Ultramel Delight is available in convenient 4 x 100g packs and is available at targeted retailers countrywide.

