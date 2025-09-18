South Africa
    Consumer inflation slows in August

    Statistics South Africa has recorded a slight decrease in annual consumer inflation for August – easing from some 3.5% to 3.3%.
    18 Sep 2025
    18 Sep 2025
    Image by from
    Image by Squirrel_photos from Pixabay

    This as fuel and food inflation slowed last month.

    “The monthly change was also lower. The consumer price index (CPI) decreased by 0.1% between July and August, with four of 13 categories in the inflation basket registering monthly declines.

    “These were food and non-alcoholic beverages [NAB] (-0,1%); furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance (-0,1%); transport (-0,2%); and information & communication (-0,2%),” Stats SA said.

    The annual rate for food and non-alcoholic beverages (NAB) edged lower to 5.2% in August from 5.7% in July.

    Lower rates were also recorded in cereal products; fish and other seafood; milk, other dairy products and eggs; fruits and nuts, and vegetables.

    “The rate for cereal products retreated from 2.1% in July to 1.5% in August. Some staples are cheaper than a year ago, including hot cereals (-7.8%) and white rice (-7.2%). Bread and pasta products recorded zero or low-price increases.

    “Examples include white bread (0.0%), brown bread (+0.4%), macaroni (+0.5%) and spaghetti (+0.6%). Some items are notably more expensive, such as samp (+14.8%) and maize meal (+8.2%),” the institution said.

    Although beef continues to have high annual rates, the monthly increase in August is the lowest since April.

    “Beef mince recorded a 12-month change of 27.2% and a monthly rise of 0.2%. Stewing beef reached an annual rate of 32.3% while its monthly change was 0.6%. Beef steak prices were 28.6% higher than a year ago but down by 1.2% between July and August.

    “These low monthly changes follow factory-gate inflation of -7.8% in July for beef carcasses,” Stats SA noted.

    Furthermore, the price index for milk, other dairy products and eggs “declined by 1.1%, the lowest annual print since March 2011 when the rate was -1.4%. Prices for fresh full-cream milk decreased by 2.9% between August 2024 and August 2025”.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Let's do Biz