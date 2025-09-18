South Africa
Retail Banking & Finance
    Binance Pay and Zapper enable crypto payments at retailers in SA

    Binance Pay has extended its reach in South Africa, enabling cryptocurrency payments at over 31,000 merchants nationwide through its integration with Zapper.
    18 Sep 2025
    Source: www.binance.com

    This development allows consumers to use digital currencies for everyday purchases at various establishments, including FlySafair, Dischem, KFC drive-throughs, and Yuppiechef.

    Beyond Zapper, Binance Pay is also available at other popular merchants such as Pick'n Pay and Bootlegger.



    “Binance Pay is about giving South Africans freedom and flexibility in how they spend their money,” said Yande Nomvete, representative for Binance South Africa.

    “Through our partnership with Zapper, tens of thousands of merchants are now available to users, and the cashback promotion encourages first-time crypto payments.”

    Mike Bryer, CEO of Zapper, added, “Our collaboration with Binance Pay enhances the payment options available to our extensive merchant network, facilitating seamless and secure transactions for both consumers and businesses.”

    Enabling seamless payments

    The rollout is supported by MoneyBadger, a South African fintech that simplifies cryptocurrency payments for businesses. This partnership allows merchants to accept cryptocurrency seamlessly, with settlements in South African Rand, helping both consumers and businesses participate in the growing digital payments ecosystem.

    For Zapper merchants, users should request to pay with Zapper and then scan the Binance Pay QR code from their Binance app (Lite mode, top-right corner).

    First-time users must set up a Pay PIN and complete email and app verification, while returning users can pay quickly using their PIN or face verification.

    To mark the rollout, Binance Pay is offering 50% cashback on all transactions at participating merchants starting 9 September 2025.

